A look at claims of racial bias in US restaurants - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

A look at claims of racial bias in US restaurants

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - Starbucks is only the latest U.S. food chain to come under scrutiny because of the way black people were treated at one of its locations.
 
Some companies have been accused of systemic racism; others have faced complaints about isolated occurrences. Allegations of discrimination against minorities go back decades and include:
 
DENNY'S
 
Denny's, with more than 1,700 restaurants, agreed to pay more than $54 million in a landmark settlement of racial discrimination claims with the Justice Department in 1994.
 
Thousands of black customers alleged they were refused service, forced to wait longer than white customers or overcharged at Denny's restaurants nationwide.
 
The agreement was called the largest settlement ever under federal public accommodation laws. Denny's promised to treat all customers equally in the future under the settlement, but incidents have continued.
 
Just last year, the company apologized and workers at a franchise restaurant in Washington state were fired after a group of black young men were forced to wait and then were asked to prepay for food.
 
CRACKER BARREL
 
Cracker Barrel agreed to pay almost $9 million in 2004 to settle allegations the restaurant chain mistreated black customers and discriminated against black workers.
 
More than 40 plaintiffs in 16 states alleged black people were denied service, assigned to segregated seating, subjected to racial slurs and served food from the trash. Also, about a dozen employees complained that black workers were segregated from white workers and generally received "back of the house" assignments such as cook and dishwasher.
 
Also in 2004, the company settled a Justice Department lawsuit in an agreement which included a finding that black customers at many of the country-themed restaurants were treated poorly.
 
Cracker Barrel has about 650 restaurants in 45 states, according to its website.
 
IHOP
 
IHOP, run by International House of Pancakes LLC, apologized last month after a waitress asked black teenagers to pay upfront for a meal at a restaurant in Auburn, Maine.
 
The chain, with more than 1,750 locations worldwide, said it had "zero tolerance" for discrimination. IHOP President Darren Rebelez called the episode an "isolated incident" and said the restaurant was reaching out to the teenagers to apologize.
 
Rebelez said "appropriate disciplinary actions" would be taken.
 
The restaurant manager said there had been problems with teenagers walking out without paying for meals, but that the waitress' actions were wrong.
 
APPLEBEE'S
 
Applebee's apologized, fired workers and closed a restaurant in Independence, Missouri, where two black women said they were falsely accused of not paying for meals in February.
 
Two women posted a video online showing a restaurant employee, a police officer and a mall security guard confronting them for "dining and dashing" during a previous visit, which the women denied.
 
The video showed the police officer laughing at one point and waving at the person with the camera. The city said it had reviewed the officer's conduct but would not comment on the findings.
 
The Kansas City Star reported it was unclear whether the restaurant closure was directly related to the racial profiling incident because the mall where the Applebee's was located was scheduled for a foreclosure sale.
 
Applebee's has almost 1,970 franchise restaurants.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

    Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-15 20:07:12 GMT

    Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected.    The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.

    >>

    Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected.    The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.

    >>

  • Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby

    Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:54:22 GMT

    LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

    >>

    LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

    >>

  • 7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

    7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:23 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:23:48 GMT

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.   Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

    >>

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.   Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3 a.m. Monday.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • A look at claims of racial bias in US restaurants

    A look at claims of racial bias in US restaurants

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:38 PM EDT2018-04-16 16:38:52 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Starbucks is only the latest U.S. food chain to come under scrutiny because of the way black people were treated at one of its locations. Some companies have been accused of systemic racism; others have faced complaints about isolated occurrences. Allegations of discrimination against minorities go back decades and include:

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Starbucks is only the latest U.S. food chain to come under scrutiny because of the way black people were treated at one of its locations. Some companies have been accused of systemic racism; others have faced complaints about isolated occurrences. Allegations of discrimination against minorities go back decades and include:

    >>

  • 4-year-old girl returns from Kansas daycare with three missing teeth

    4-year-old girl returns from Kansas daycare with three missing teeth

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:40:31 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A mother in Kansas says she plans to contact an attorney after her 4-year-old daughter returned from daycare with three missing teeth, a busted lip, and a bloody, swollen face. Donisha Franklin of Leavenworth, Kansas says on March 1st, her daughter Heaven came home from Kingdom Christian Academy Daycare saying she was "beat up by a boy."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A mother in Kansas says she plans to contact an attorney after her 4-year-old daughter returned from daycare with three missing teeth, a busted lip, and a bloody, swollen face. Donisha Franklin of Leavenworth, Kansas says on March 1st, her daughter Heaven came home from Kingdom Christian Academy Daycare saying she was "beat up by a boy."

    >>

  • Examiners find bullet wound on body found in Seattle camper

    Examiners find bullet wound on body found in Seattle camper

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:32:18 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Police have opened a homicide investigation into a body found in a camper van with a single bullet wound.   Police said the 79-year-old man was found Friday night and officers initially assumed he had died several days prior of natural causes. But Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said staff from the King County Medical Examiner's Office came to the scene and determined the man had been shot.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Police have opened a homicide investigation into a body found in a camper van with a single bullet wound.   Police said the 79-year-old man was found Friday night and officers initially assumed he had died several days prior of natural causes. But Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said staff from the King County Medical Examiner's Office came to the scene and determined the man had been shot.

    >>
    •   