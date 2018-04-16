Bounty hunters broke in, handcuffed Lolo man over $115 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bounty hunters broke in, handcuffed Lolo man over $115

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Unlike some states, Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters.
 
They are not licensed, trained, or overseen by any state agency, and there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits.
 
The Missoulian reports that the issue has come to light in the case of a group of armed bounty hunters who kicked in the door of a Lolo man's home and took him away in front of his family because the man owed $115 to a bondsman.
 
Prosecutors charged five members of the team with felonies. But the bounty hunter leader says he was well within his rights to do what he did.
 
A Missoula County judge is tasked with interpreting what is legal, and where the limits of a bounty hunter's authority end.
 
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

