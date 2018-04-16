Judge rejects retired Boise priest's request for lower bail

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A judge has refused to reduce the $1 million bail set for a retired Boise priest facing child pornography charges.



The Idaho Statesman reports that the judge on Friday made the decision after hearing arguments that Rev. W. Thomas Faucher was role-playing with a fellow author in an online chatroom conversation.



Police say the chatroom conversation involved the 72-year-old Faucher saying he wanted to rape and kill children.



Faucher's attorney, Mark Manweiler, says a man from Brazil contacted Faucher to get his help writing a book and they discussed all kinds of scenarios, including child abuse.



But 4th District Court Judge Jason Scott says evidence from Faucher's computer and cellphone show Faucher can't be safely released.



