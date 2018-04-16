Firefighters save dog in fire that completely destroyed Colbert home

COLBERT, Wash. - A dog has been saved in a house fire that completely destroyed a home in Colbert just north of Spokane. The fire broke out in the 2000 block of E. Forest Lane around 10am.



Fire crews tell us no one was home at the time of the fire, but there was a dog trapped inside. Thankfully a neighbor behind the home saw the flames and called 911. By the time fire crews arrived more than 50% of the home was already engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to learn exactly where the dog was inside the home and get the dog out safely. Eventually the roof of the home collapsed as well.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.