National Zoo welcomes new male lowland gorilla

Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho
Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.>>
Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.>>
Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...>>
WATCH: Grand Rapids weatherman has had enough of cold weather complaints
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Take it from us: A weather person's gig is tough. Especially during cold weather months when the weather people take the brunt of frustration for winter weather and cold temperatures. But one meteorologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has had enough.>>
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina prisons director says a riot that led to the deaths of seven inmates was a fight over money, territory and contraband. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said cellphones helped stir up trouble Sunday night at the Lee Correctional Institute in Bishopville. He says the fights started in one unit and appeared to be contained before suddenly starting in two more units.>>
Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. Avoid the area if you can. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.>>
Police searching for purse snatcher on scooter caught on camera in Memphis store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Memphis are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who stole a woman's purse at a grocery store last week. It happened on Friday. Police posted surveillance video of the incident. In the video you can see a woman riding in a motorized scooter. After she passes the victim, who's looking another direction, the suspect gets off the scooter, grabs the purse and walks off.>>
Reports: Police moved past deputies to enter Florida school
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - When Coral Springs police officer Gil Monzon arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School minutes after a gunman unleashed a massacre that killed 17, he says he found two Broward County sheriff's deputies in the parking lot. He asked for the shooter's location, and was told they didn't know, but he could see a body next to the freshman building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and bullet marks in its third-floor windows.>>
Commercial and critical darling Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer
NEW YORK (AP) - Kendrick Lamar's raw and powerful "DAMN." album has won the Pulitzer Prize for music. It's the first non-classical or jazz work to win the award. The announcement was made Monday. Lamar has been praised and lauded for his deep lyrical content, remarkable live performances, and his profound mix of hip-hop, spoken word, jazz, soul, funk, poetry and African sounds.>>
2 New Hampshire men use signs to spread happiness
NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Two New Hampshire men are trying to spread some positivity in Nashua with their feel-good signs. NH1 reports Greg Amaral and Wendell Walker have stood in downtown Nashua with signs carrying positive messages each weekend since Easter Sunday. They say their goal is to encourage people to be happy and follow their dreams. Photographer Craig Michaud shared a picture of the pair on Facebook.>>
WiFi network named ‘remote detonator’ prompts gym evacuation
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan gym patron looking for a WiFi connection found one named “remote detonator,” prompting an evacuation and precautionary search of the facility by a bomb-sniffing dog. The Saginaw News reports nothing was found in the search Sunday at Planet Fitness in Saginaw Township, about 85 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.>>
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina prisons director says a riot that led to the deaths of seven inmates was a fight over money, territory and contraband. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said cellphones helped stir up trouble Sunday night at the Lee Correctional Institute in Bishopville. He says the fights started in one unit and appeared to be contained before suddenly starting in two more units.>>
Man said Hooters sign fell on his foot; video said otherwise
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man said the letter "o'' from a Hooters sign blew off the wall and landed on his foot, leaving him with injuries, but surveillance video said otherwise. WFLA reports John Bradley Kane of St. Petersburg was arrested for insurance fraud Friday.>>
Two killed in morning crash 20 miles west of Ritzville on I-90
Launch delay for NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA's newest planet-hunting spacecraft will have to wait another two days before lifting off. Two hours before Monday evening's scheduled liftoff, SpaceX announced it was delaying the launch for additional rocket analysis. The next attempt will be Wednesday.>>
National Zoo welcomes new male lowland gorilla
WASHINGTON - For the first time in nine years, primate staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are celebrating the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. He was born at 6:25 p.m. April 15 and is named Moke [Mo-KEY], which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.>>
