Two killed in morning crash 20 miles west of Ritzville on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...