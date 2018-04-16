Man said Hooters sign fell on his foot; video said otherwise - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man said Hooters sign fell on his foot; video said otherwise

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. -

A Florida man said the letter "o'' from a Hooters sign blew off the wall and landed on his foot, leaving him with injuries, but surveillance video said otherwise.

WFLA reports John Bradley Kane of St. Petersburg was arrested for insurance fraud Friday. Deputies said he lied to investigators about an incident outside a Hooters restaurant in Pinellas County

In a November insurance claim against Hooters, Kane said he was struck in the foot by an "o'' from a sign that blew down during Hurricane Irma.

But a manager showed detectives surveillance video of the sign falling onto the sidewalk and hitting no one.

The manager said Kane and friends asked unsuccessfully for food and drinks in exchange for the "o."

He was jailed and released on a $5,000 bond.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

