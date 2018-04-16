2 New Hampshire men use signs to spread happiness

Two New Hampshire men are trying to spread some positivity in Nashua with their feel-good signs.

NH1 reports Greg Amaral and Wendell Walker have stood in downtown Nashua with signs carrying positive messages each weekend since Easter Sunday. They say their goal is to encourage people to be happy and follow their dreams.

Photographer Craig Michaud shared a picture of the pair on Facebook. Michaud tagged Mayor Jim Donchess, who later shared the post on his page.

Donchess appreciates Amaral and Walker’s campaign. He says they’re helping Nashua become “a city of kindness.”

Amaral says they’ve seen “an outpouring of beautiful people” since they started their mission. The duo welcomes anyone who would like to join them.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)