Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 16th

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan gym patron looking for a WiFi connection found one named “remote detonator,” prompting an evacuation and precautionary search of the facility by a bomb-sniffing dog.

The Saginaw News reports nothing was found in the search Sunday at Planet Fitness in Saginaw Township, about 85 miles (140 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Saginaw Township police Chief Donald Pussehl says the patron brought the WiFi connection’s name to the attention of a manager, who evacuated the building and called police. The gym was closed for about three hours as police responded.

Pussehl says there’s “no crime or threat,” so no charges are expected. He notes people often have odd names for WiFi connections.

Planet Fitness says the manager was following company procedure for when there’s suspicion about a safety issue.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire men are trying to spread some positivity in Nashua with their feel-good signs.

NH1 reports Greg Amaral and Wendell Walker have stood in downtown Nashua with signs carrying positive messages each weekend since Easter Sunday. They say their goal is to encourage people to be happy and follow their dreams.

Photographer Craig Michaud shared a picture of the pair on Facebook. Michaud tagged Mayor Jim Donchess, who later shared the post on his page.

Donchess appreciates Amaral and Walker's campaign. He says they're helping Nashua become "a city of kindness."

Amaral says they've seen "an outpouring of beautiful people" since they started their mission. The duo welcomes anyone who would like to join them.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A memorial in a remote corner of Massachusetts that marks a 1969 UFO sighting has been ordered moved, but one man who experienced a close encounter is objecting.

The 5,000-pound (2,300-kilogram) memorial in Sheffield was installed in 2015, but was moved about 30 feet (9 meters) a few weeks later when it was discovered it was on town land.

Now, Town Administrator Rhonda LaBombard tells The Berkshire Eagle it has to be moved again because it's on a town right-of-way easement.

That's not sitting well with Thom Reed. He was 9 when he, his mother, grandmother and brother saw what he described as a "self-contained glow" that flooded their car with an amber light. About 40 people in several surrounding towns reported the strange light.

Reed is threatening legal action.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters came to the rescue for a group of Minnesota high school students when a blizzard struck during their prom.

The Forest Lake Fire Department opened its firehouse for three hours on Saturday so the students could pose for prom pictures. With as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow in the forecast, the students couldn't take photos outside for what they called #BlizzardProm.

The students posed in their formal clothes on firetrucks and in the firehouse.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It appears New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez is still beloved across the state -- especially by police officers patrolling the highways.

The former first baseman and current Mets broadcaster detailed Friday how much he is allowed to get away with after telling a local radio station he's essentially permitted to speed home after work.

"To be quite honest with you, the Suffolk County police who patrol the Long Island LIE, they know my car and I've been known to go 80 all the way home, which means I get home in an hour and 10 minutes," Hernandez said on WFAN's "Boomer and Gio."

The drive from Citi Field in Queens to Hernandez's home in Sag Harbor, Long Island is about 90 miles and should take about two hours to drive, the New York Daily News noted.

But, of course, he's Keith Hernandez.

The five-time all-star was acquired by the Mets in the summer of 1983 from the St. Louis Cardinals. He batted a lifetime .296 with a .384 on-base percentage, 160 home runs and 1,071 RBI.

The WFAN hosts tried to stop Hernandez from putting his foot too far in his mouth, but it's unclear if Long Island cops will be quite so nice to Hernandez next time now that his secret's out.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 16 (UPI) -- A man doing a police ride-along in Florida was called on to use his skills as a professional calf-roper when a miniature horse made a break for freedom.

The Halton City Police Department said Officer Dusty Simmons responded just before 9 p.m. Friday when residents of a neighborhood reported a mini horse running loose in the street.

Colby Caudle, a professional calf roper who who was on a ride-along with Simmons, retrieved a lasso from his truck and hung out of Simmons' Chevy Tahoe to rope the runaway equine.

The horse's owner was identified and they soon arrived on the scene to take the animal home.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 16 (UPI) -- Doctors at a Chinese hospital said it took two surgeries to remove a lighter from the stomach of a man who swallowed it 20 years ago.

A video recorded at a hospital in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, using a camera inserted into the man's body to locate the plastic and metal lighter in his stomach.

The man told doctors he had accidentally swallowed the lighter 20 years earlier, but didn't seek medical attention until recently, when he started having stomach aches and bloody stools.

Doctors said an initial attempt to remove the lighter was unsuccessful, but a second surgery lasted only 10 minutes and ended with the device being successfully extracted.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 16 (UPI) -- A class ring found during a construction project at a Michigan high school was returned to the woman who lost it as a student 47 years ago.

Doug Ludwick was taking apart lockers in a Comstock High School locker room when he found the long-lost ring.

"I tipped a locker over and a ring fell out," Ludwick told WWMT-TV. "I saw it bouncing on the floor, so I picked it up."

The item was a 1971 class ring from Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo.

Ludwick brought the ring to Shirley Doorlag, administrative assistant to the athletic director, and she set out to identify the ring's owner using the engraved initials "A.O."

Doorlag determined the ring belonged to a student named Angelita Olivares, now known as Angelita Kolodzieyczyk.

Kolodzieyczyk confirmed she had lost the ring after purchasing it as a junior at Loy Norrix and transferring to Comstock for her senior year.

"Put it in my locker and never thought anything about it," Kolodzieyczyk said. "When gym class was over, I went to my locker, went to retrieve my ring and it was gone. The only thing I could think of is someone stole my ring."

She said she was overjoyed to have the ring back after 47 years.

"It took me a while to get used to that it was gone. That I had worked so hard and got this special ring for me. It meant a lot. That I had went to high school, graduated and had nothing to show for it in a way," Kolodzieyczyk said.

Kolodzieyczyk's ring was lost for even longer than the one belonging to Janet Faircloth Kentros, a Massachusetts woman whose class ring was misplaced by her then-boyfriend in 1971 before being found near the track at Bishop Fenwick High School last year.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 16 (UPI) -- A leopard that wandered into an Indian city ran into a man's home and ended up locked inside his bathroom before being removed by officials.

Parag Vaysakar, a police official in Nagpur, said the leopard ran into his home Sunday and he was able to lock it inside his bathroom.

A video filmed at the scene shows a forest official observing the leopard through a vent about 10 feet over the floor and attempting to shoot it with tranquilizer darts. The man jumps back when the leopard leaps up to the vent and swipes through the grate with its claws.

Officials said they were eventually able to use a long pole to reach the leopard and inject it with tranquilizer. The big cat was taken to the forest service facility and is expected to be released back into the wild, officials said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 16 (UPI) -- Police in Britain shared video of two clumsy robbers who lost some of their ill-gotten cash to a strong gust of wind in a moment caught on camera.

The Greater Manchester Police posted a video to YouTube showing CCTV footage of the two suspects fleeing after robbing a travel agent's office in Droylsden, England.

The video, filmed March 17, shows cash falling from the robbers' pockets and being carried away by the wind.

The men attempt to retrieve some of the wind-blown money before fleeing in a silver car.

Police said the footage was released in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

"This duo threatened innocent people working in the travel agents and should know their actions are utterly unacceptable," said Detective Constable Phil Scargill of GMP's Tameside borough.

"They took every step to secure the money in the shop, but left the stolen notes in their wake as they fled from the scene," he said. "I'd urge anyne who saw the two men, or caught sight of them dropping notes as they ran from the travel agents, to please get in touch with police and share what you know."



