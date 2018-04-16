Reports: Police moved past deputies to enter Florida school - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Reports: Police moved past deputies to enter Florida school

Posted: Updated:
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -

When Coral Springs police officer Gil Monzon arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School minutes after a gunman unleashed a massacre that killed 17, he says he found two Broward County sheriff's deputies in the parking lot.
  
He asked for the shooter's location, and was told they didn't know, but he could see a body next to the freshman building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and bullet marks in its third-floor windows. He said in reports released Monday that he and three other Coral Springs officers immediately went to the building, checked the body and then entered, where they immediately found a victim standing against a wall and then falling to the floor.
  
The four pages written by three officers detail what they found when they arrived at the Feb. 14 shooting that also left 17 wounded. They corroborate earlier reports that the first Broward deputies at the scene failed to enter the building to confront the gunman and assist the wounded.
  
Officer Tim Burton, the first on-duty Coral Springs officer to arrive, grabbed his rifle and was directed toward the freshman building, where he found Deputy Scot Peterson, the school's security officer, taking cover behind a concrete column.
  
He said Peterson told him he had not heard any shots for several minutes, but to watch his back, that the shooter might be in the parking lot.
  
Peterson would soon retire from his deputy job under criticism from Sheriff Scott Israel, who said he should have immediately entered the building to find the killer. Parents, meanwhile, speculated that victims on the third floor could have survived had first responders reached them more quickly: Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina died in the attack, tweeted over the weekend, "6 on the 3rd may have lived if anyone had gone in."
  
Monzon said that after dragging the victim who collapsed out of the building, he and three other officers went back inside.
  
"The hallway was quiet and full of thick smoke from gunfire," he wrote. They found a female hiding in an office and led her outside.
  
By then, another team of Coral Springs officers entered the building from the other side, so to avoid accidentally firing at each other, Monzon and his team moved to the second floor, where they found students and teachers hiding in classrooms. Still unsure if the gunman was in the building, they left survivors locked in classrooms and moved to the third floor, where Monzon said he "encountered several deceased students throughout the hall." He was then sent to help clear a nearby building.
  
On Friday, the Broward Sheriff's Office released its own reports from deputies, including one who sped four miles from another school and joined Coral Springs officers searching the freshman building. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement also is preparing a report on the overall law enforcement response.
  
Police say Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former Stoneman Douglas student, committed the mass shooting and then fled the building after his gun jammed. They say he joined students as they ran to the street and he was captured an hour later about a mile away. His attorneys have said he would plead guilty to 17 counts of murder in exchange for life without parole. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

    Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-15 20:07:12 GMT

    Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected.    The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.

    >>

    Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected.    The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.

    >>

  • Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby

    Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:54:22 GMT

    LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

    >>

    LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

    >>

  • Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

    Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:08:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Smoking in bed leads to accidental fire on Carlisle

    Smoking in bed leads to accidental fire on Carlisle

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:27:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire officials say a woman on oxygen smoking in bed led to a house fire in Spokane Monday morning. Crews responded to a reported house fire in the 700 block of Carlisle around 10:30 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and no injuries were reported at the scene. Firefighters on scene say the home was heavily damaged.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire officials say a woman on oxygen smoking in bed led to a house fire in Spokane Monday morning. Crews responded to a reported house fire in the 700 block of Carlisle around 10:30 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and no injuries were reported at the scene. Firefighters on scene say the home was heavily damaged.

    >>

  • Police searching for purse snatcher on scooter caught on camera in Memphis store

    Police searching for purse snatcher on scooter caught on camera in Memphis store

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:09:51 GMT

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Memphis are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who stole a woman's purse at a grocery store last week. It happened on Friday. Police posted surveillance video of the incident. In the video you can see a woman riding in a motorized scooter. After she passes the victim, who's looking another direction, the suspect gets off the scooter, grabs the purse and walks off.

    >>

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Memphis are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who stole a woman's purse at a grocery store last week. It happened on Friday. Police posted surveillance video of the incident. In the video you can see a woman riding in a motorized scooter. After she passes the victim, who's looking another direction, the suspect gets off the scooter, grabs the purse and walks off.

    >>

  • Reports: Police moved past deputies to enter Florida school

    Reports: Police moved past deputies to enter Florida school

    Monday, April 16 2018 5:55 PM EDT2018-04-16 21:55:01 GMT

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - When Coral Springs police officer Gil Monzon arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School minutes after a gunman unleashed a massacre that killed 17, he says he found two Broward County sheriff's deputies in the parking lot.    He asked for the shooter's location, and was told they didn't know, but he could see a body next to the freshman building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and bullet marks in its third-floor windows.

    >>

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - When Coral Springs police officer Gil Monzon arrived at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School minutes after a gunman unleashed a massacre that killed 17, he says he found two Broward County sheriff's deputies in the parking lot.    He asked for the shooter's location, and was told they didn't know, but he could see a body next to the freshman building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and bullet marks in its third-floor windows.

    >>
    •   