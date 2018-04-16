Police searching for purse snatcher on scooter caught on camera in Memphis store

Police in Memphis are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who stole a woman's purse at a grocery store last week.

It happened on Friday. Police posted surveillance video of the incident. In the video you can see a woman riding in a motorized scooter. After she passes the victim, who's looking another direction, the suspect gets off the scooter, grabs the purse and walks off. She was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy-set black woman with long hair and a black shirt. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.