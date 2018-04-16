Smoking in bed leads to accidental fire on Carlisle - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Smoking in bed leads to accidental fire on Carlisle

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Fire officials say a woman on oxygen smoking in bed led to a house fire in Spokane Monday morning.

Crews responded to a reported house fire in the 700 block of Carlisle around 10:30 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and no injuries were reported at the scene. Firefighters on scene say the home was heavily damaged.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is accidental in nature. They believe the homeowner was smoking in bed when she dropped her cigarette which sparked the fire. 

Additional details weren't immediately available Monday.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

    Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-15 20:07:12 GMT

    Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected.    The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.

    >>

    Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected.    The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.

    >>

  • Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby

    Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:54:22 GMT

    LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

    >>

    LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

    >>

  • Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

    Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:08:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support following tragic crash

    Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support following tragic crash

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:42:52 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - It’s a difficult day for the community of Medical Lake as students return to class after losing one of their classmates in a tragic car crash. On Saturday, Journey Tueller was on her way to a competition with three other members of the track team when the collison happened. Tueller died on scene. Three others were sent to the hospital. On the Medical Lake Track and Field Facebook page, a post read, remember her as “outgoing, friendly, and k...

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - It’s a difficult day for the community of Medical Lake as students return to class after losing one of their classmates in a tragic car crash. On Saturday, Journey Tueller was on her way to a competition with three other members of the track team when the collison happened. Tueller died on scene. Three others were sent to the hospital. On the Medical Lake Track and Field Facebook page, a post read, remember her as “outgoing, friendly, and k...

    >>

  • Flooding closes Highway 20 north of Cusick

    Flooding closes Highway 20 north of Cusick

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:32:14 GMT

    PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - Fast-moving waters have now closed a major road in Pend Oreille County for the time being. Flooding has forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close Highway 20 just north of Cusick. Crews say they are also monitoring the side of the road where there is some erosion occurring.

    >>

    PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - Fast-moving waters have now closed a major road in Pend Oreille County for the time being. Flooding has forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close Highway 20 just north of Cusick. Crews say they are also monitoring the side of the road where there is some erosion occurring.

    >>

  • Two killed in morning crash 20 miles west of Ritzville on I-90

    Two killed in morning crash 20 miles west of Ritzville on I-90

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:26:25 GMT

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - Two people have been killed in a single car crash on I-90 Monday. The crash happened Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 200 which is about 20 miles west of Ritzville. Washington State Patrol say 56-year-old Jose A. Pineiro was driving a Silver 1997 Honda Accord with his passenger, 47-year-old Barbara R. Pineiro.

    >>

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - Two people have been killed in a single car crash on I-90 Monday. The crash happened Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 200 which is about 20 miles west of Ritzville. Washington State Patrol say 56-year-old Jose A. Pineiro was driving a Silver 1997 Honda Accord with his passenger, 47-year-old Barbara R. Pineiro.

    >>
    •   