Smoking in bed leads to accidental fire on Carlisle

Fire officials say a woman on oxygen smoking in bed led to a house fire in Spokane Monday morning.

Crews responded to a reported house fire in the 700 block of Carlisle around 10:30 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and no injuries were reported at the scene. Firefighters on scene say the home was heavily damaged.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is accidental in nature. They believe the homeowner was smoking in bed when she dropped her cigarette which sparked the fire.

Additional details weren't immediately available Monday.