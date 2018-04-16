Smoking in bed leads to accidental fire on Carlisle

Smoking in bed leads to accidental fire on CarlislePosted: Updated:
Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho
Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.>>
Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.>>
Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...>>
WATCH: Grand Rapids weatherman has had enough of cold weather complaints
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Take it from us: A weather person's gig is tough. Especially during cold weather months when the weather people take the brunt of frustration for winter weather and cold temperatures. But one meteorologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has had enough.>>
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina prisons director says a riot that led to the deaths of seven inmates was a fight over money, territory and contraband. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said cellphones helped stir up trouble Sunday night at the Lee Correctional Institute in Bishopville. He says the fights started in one unit and appeared to be contained before suddenly starting in two more units.>>
Medical Lake track star killed in Highway 2 crash west of Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters say at least one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 2 near Espanola Road. Details of the crash are still limited, but we're told at least five people were involved, with one fatality confirmed. Avoid the area if you can. We will update this story as soon as additional information becomes available.>>
Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support following tragic crash
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - It’s a difficult day for the community of Medical Lake as students return to class after losing one of their classmates in a tragic car crash. On Saturday, Journey Tueller was on her way to a competition with three other members of the track team when the collison happened. Tueller died on scene. Three others were sent to the hospital. On the Medical Lake Track and Field Facebook page, a post read, remember her as “outgoing, friendly, and k...>>
Flooding closes Highway 20 north of Cusick
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - Fast-moving waters have now closed a major road in Pend Oreille County for the time being. Flooding has forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close Highway 20 just north of Cusick. Crews say they are also monitoring the side of the road where there is some erosion occurring.>>
Two killed in morning crash 20 miles west of Ritzville on I-90
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Two people have been killed in a single car crash on I-90 Monday. The crash happened Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 200 which is about 20 miles west of Ritzville. Washington State Patrol say 56-year-old Jose A. Pineiro was driving a Silver 1997 Honda Accord with his passenger, 47-year-old Barbara R. Pineiro.>>
Microsoft turns to former rival to improve internet security
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Microsoft is turning to a former rival to improve the security of computing devices. Microsoft President Brad Smith said Monday at the RSA security conference in San Francisco that the company will use software based on the Linux operating system, not its own Windows operating system, for new security features to protect internet-connected toys and other consumer devices.>>
'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dead at 65
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Harry Anderson, famed '80s sitcom star best known for playing the role of judge Harry T. Stone on "Night Court" has died. He was 65 years old. Asheville Police report he was found in his North Carolina home Monday morning at about 6:41 a.m. As of Monday afternoon. There is no official cause of death, but no foul play is suspected.>>
McMorris Rodgers leads Brown in fundraising
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers leads Democrat Lisa Brown in fundraising through the first three months of the year, but Brown continues to raise more money than her predecessors. McMorris Rodgers, seeking her eighth term, reported raising $776,000 in the first three months of the year. Brown raised $649,000 in the same period.>>
US, UK say Russia targets internet hardware for espionage
Washington and London are jointly accusing Russia's government of targeting global internet equipment for political and economic espionage. The two governments said the operations, which allegedly involve planting malware on internet routers and other equipment, could also lay the foundation for future offensive cyberattacks.>>
NFL player takes teen to prom for special-needs students
MOULTON, Ala. (AP) - A special-needs student had a one-of-a-kind prom date when an NFL player returned to his home county in Alabama to take her to the dance. Don Jones is a 27-year-old defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers who is from Lawrence County. He tells WBRC-TV it was a "blessing" to go to the prom Friday night with 18-year-old Lindsey Preston, who has Down syndrome.>>
Coeur d'Alene Police release sketch of suspect wanted in sex assault
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Update: Police in Coeur d'Alene reported Monday that a composite sketch of the suspect from a sexual assault reported on April 10th has been completed. Anyone with information related to the sketch is asked to call the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320 immediately.>>
Smoking in bed leads to accidental fire on Carlisle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire officials say a woman on oxygen smoking in bed led to a house fire in Spokane Monday morning. Crews responded to a reported house fire in the 700 block of Carlisle around 10:30 a.m. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely and no injuries were reported at the scene. Firefighters on scene say the home was heavily damaged.>>
