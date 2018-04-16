NFL player takes teen to prom for special-needs students - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

NFL player takes teen to prom for special-needs students

MOULTAN, Ala. -

A special-needs student had a one-of-a-kind prom date when an NFL player returned to his home county in Alabama to take her to the dance.
  
Don Jones is a 27-year-old defensive back for the San Francisco 49ers who is from Lawrence County. He tells WBRC-TV it was a "blessing" to go to the prom Friday night with 18-year-old Lindsey Preston, who has Down syndrome.
  
Jones is a family friend. His mother taught Preston in elementary school.
  
Preston's mom, Kristi Martin, tells The Associated Press that Jones danced with all the students and "made everybody feel special."
  
Jones played at Arkansas State before going pro. He has played for the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans.

  Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

    Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.

  Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby

    LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

  Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she's shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. "They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes," she says.

  Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support following tragic crash

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - It's a difficult day for the community of Medical Lake as students return to class after losing one of their classmates in a tragic car crash. On Saturday, Journey Tueller was on her way to a competition with three other members of the track team when the collison happened. Tueller died on scene. Three others were sent to the hospital. On the Medical Lake Track and Field Facebook page, a post read, remember her as "outgoing, friendly, and k...

  Flooding closes Highway 20 north of Cusick

    PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - Fast-moving waters have now closed a major road in Pend Oreille County for the time being. Flooding has forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close Highway 20 just north of Cusick. Crews say they are also monitoring the side of the road where there is some erosion occurring.

  Two killed in morning crash 20 miles west of Ritzville on I-90

    RITZVILLE, Wash. - Two people have been killed in a single car crash on I-90 Monday. The crash happened Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 200 which is about 20 miles west of Ritzville. Washington State Patrol say 56-year-old Jose A. Pineiro was driving a Silver 1997 Honda Accord with his passenger, 47-year-old Barbara R. Pineiro.

