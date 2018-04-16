'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dead at 65

Harry Anderson, famed '80s sitcom star best known for playing the role of judge Harry T. Stone on "Night Court" has died. He was 65 years old.

Asheville Police report he was found in his North Carolina home Monday morning at about 6:41 a.m. As of Monday afternoon. There is no official cause of death, but no foul play is suspected.

Besides his "Night Court" role, Anderson made numerous appearances on "Saturday Night Live" and had a recurring role on "Cheers." He also played Richie in the made-for-TV adaptation of Stephen King's "It."

His recent TV appearances include a "Night Court" reunion on NBC's "30 Rock" and a 2013 episode of the IFC show "Comedy Bang! Bang!"