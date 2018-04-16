Flooding closes Highway 20 north of Cusick

Fast-moving waters have now closed a major road in Pend Oreille County for the time being.

Flooding has forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close Highway 20 just north of Cusick.

Crews say they are also monitoring the side of the road where there is some erosion occurring.

Both lanes of Highway 20 are closed while crews work to clear debris and monitor the road condition as well.

If you are driving and you see water begin to pool over the road; turn around, don’t drown, you never know how deep or if the road is out beneath it.