Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support following tragic crash

It’s a difficult day for the community of Medical Lake as students return to class after losing one of their classmates in a tragic car crash.

On Saturday, Journey Tueller was on her way to a competition with three other members of the track team when the collision happened. Tueller died on scene. Three others were sent to the hospital. On the Medical Lake Track and Field Facebook page, a post read, remember her as “outgoing, friendly, and kind.”

The school district met Sunday with multiple people and agencies to make a plan for school this week.

“Our number one priority today is to make sure our staff, our families, our students have the support that they need and it's available to them,” says Tim Ames, superintendent of Medical Lake School District.

He says they brought in counselors, organizations, and even the Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response dogs to help. They turned the library into a safe area, and have had employees, including himself, walking the halls keeping eyes and ears open to see if there’s anything they can do to help. He says they will debrief to see if there's any other needs that need to be met.

As for the students and the families involved, Ames wants them to know the entire district is supporting them.

“They're in our thoughts and prayers and we wish them all well in the grieving process and the healing process,” he says.

He also wants to thank the community for the outpouring of support.

Ames adds that they have decided to continue to host their home track meet on Wednesday. They’ll have a community candlelight vigil afterwards around 6:30 p.m.