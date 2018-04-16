Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support follo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support following tragic crash

Posted: Updated:
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -

It’s a difficult day for the community of Medical Lake as students return to class after losing one of their classmates in a tragic car crash.

On Saturday, Journey Tueller was on her way to a competition with three other members of the track team when the collision happened. Tueller died on scene. Three others were sent to the hospital. On the Medical Lake Track and Field Facebook page, a post read, remember her as “outgoing, friendly, and kind.”

The school district met Sunday with multiple people and agencies to make a plan for school this week.

“Our number one priority today is to make sure our staff, our families, our students have the support that they need and it's available to them,” says Tim Ames, superintendent of Medical Lake School District.

He says they brought in counselors, organizations, and even the Hope Animal-Assisted Crisis Response dogs to help. They turned the library into a safe area, and have had employees, including himself, walking the halls keeping eyes and ears open to see if there’s anything they can do to help. He says they will debrief to see if there's any other needs that need to be met. 

As for the students and the families involved, Ames wants them to know the entire district is supporting them.

“They're in our thoughts and prayers and we wish them all well in the grieving process and the healing process,” he says.

He also wants to thank the community for the outpouring of support.

Ames adds that they have decided to continue to host their home track meet on Wednesday. They’ll have a community candlelight vigil afterwards around 6:30 p.m.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

    Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho

    Sunday, April 15 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-04-15 20:07:12 GMT

    Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected.    The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.

    >>

    Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected.    The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.

    >>

  • Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby

    Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:54 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:54:22 GMT

    LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

    >>

    LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.

    >>

  • Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

    Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property

    Sunday, April 15 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-04-16 01:08:10 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • SUV that plunged into California river found, 2 bodies in it

    SUV that plunged into California river found, 2 bodies in it

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:55:52 GMT

    LEGGETT, Calif. (AP) - Authorities searching for a family whose SUV plunged into a rain-swollen Northern California river have found the vehicle and the body of a man and a girl inside it.    The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said Monday that searchers located the car Sunday and recovered the bodies of 41-year-old Sandeep Thottapilly and 9-year-old Saachi Thottapilly.

    >>

    LEGGETT, Calif. (AP) - Authorities searching for a family whose SUV plunged into a rain-swollen Northern California river have found the vehicle and the body of a man and a girl inside it.    The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said Monday that searchers located the car Sunday and recovered the bodies of 41-year-old Sandeep Thottapilly and 9-year-old Saachi Thottapilly.

    >>

  • Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support following tragic crash

    Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support following tragic crash

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:42 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:42:52 GMT

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - It’s a difficult day for the community of Medical Lake as students return to class after losing one of their classmates in a tragic car crash. On Saturday, Journey Tueller was on her way to a competition with three other members of the track team when the collison happened. Tueller died on scene. Three others were sent to the hospital. On the Medical Lake Track and Field Facebook page, a post read, remember her as “outgoing, friendly, and k...

    >>

    MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - It’s a difficult day for the community of Medical Lake as students return to class after losing one of their classmates in a tragic car crash. On Saturday, Journey Tueller was on her way to a competition with three other members of the track team when the collison happened. Tueller died on scene. Three others were sent to the hospital. On the Medical Lake Track and Field Facebook page, a post read, remember her as “outgoing, friendly, and k...

    >>

  • Flooding closes Highway 20 north of Cusick

    Flooding closes Highway 20 north of Cusick

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:32:14 GMT

    PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - Fast-moving waters have now closed a major road in Pend Oreille County for the time being. Flooding has forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close Highway 20 just north of Cusick. Crews say they are also monitoring the side of the road where there is some erosion occurring.

    >>

    PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - Fast-moving waters have now closed a major road in Pend Oreille County for the time being. Flooding has forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close Highway 20 just north of Cusick. Crews say they are also monitoring the side of the road where there is some erosion occurring.

    >>
    •   