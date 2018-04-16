Prosecutors weigh charging officials in school 'fight club'

Prosecutors are deciding whether school officials should be charged for failing to report a substitute teacher accused of running a "fight club" at a Connecticut high school.



Police say cellphone videos show 23-year-old Ryan Fish encouraging students as they slap each other in a classroom at Montville High School.



Fish was fired in October, but police were not notified until two months later.



Superintendent Brian Levesque has said he did not alert police because he knew of only one fight and thought it was an isolated incident.



A spokesman for the state's top prosecutor told the Hartford Courant on Monday that local prosecutors will decide whether to bring charges against any school official.



Fish has denied facilitating the fights and pleaded not guilty to charges including reckless endangerment.

