Prosecutors weigh charging officials in school 'fight club'

Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho
Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.>>
Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.>>
Two killed in morning crash 20 miles west of Ritzville on I-90
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Two people have been killed in a single car crash on I-90 Monday. The crash happened Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 200 which is about 20 miles west of Ritzville. Washington State Patrol say 56-year-old Jose A. Pineiro was driving a Silver 1997 Honda Accord with his passenger, 47-year-old Barbara R. Pineiro.>>
WATCH: Grand Rapids weatherman has had enough of cold weather complaints
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Take it from us: A weather person's gig is tough. Especially during cold weather months when the weather people take the brunt of frustration for winter weather and cold temperatures. But one meteorologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has had enough.>>
Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...>>
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina prisons director says a riot that led to the deaths of seven inmates was a fight over money, territory and contraband. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said cellphones helped stir up trouble Sunday night at the Lee Correctional Institute in Bishopville. He says the fights started in one unit and appeared to be contained before suddenly starting in two more units.>>
Spokane City Council approves study for bike share program
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council unanimously approved a study for a bike share program Monday. The study, which will cost just shy of $50,000, will allow for a national group to assist Spokane in figuring out if and how a bike share program would work in the city. The name listed on the council meeting agenda is Toole Design Group, which has assisted in bike share studies in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and several other large cities.>>
How emergency responders are stopping people from crying wolf
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the first thing most people think to do in an emergency: Just dial 9-1-1 and within seconds you're connected with a call-receiver who's ready to send you help. But in Spokane County, more calls come in from the West Central neighborhood than anywhere else, and emergency responders say they're not always needed. The problem can tie-up emergency responders and create a headache for hospitals. “It's not only backing the 9-1-1 system,>>
Lakes Middle School uses old gym floor for shop class
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A piece of history torn apart at the seams. When you walk into Lakes Magnet Middle School’s gym, you’d think you were walking into the gym from the movie “Hoosiers.” The old brick walls and the gym floor have been through every basketball game, wrestling match, and graduation since the school opened its doors in 1954.>>
Prosecutors weigh charging officials in school 'fight club'
MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Prosecutors are deciding whether school officials should be charged for failing to report a substitute teacher accused of running a "fight club" at a Connecticut high school. Police say cellphone videos show 23-year-old Ryan Fish encouraging students as they slap each other in a classroom at Montville High School.>>
Counterfeit cosmetics seized in LA contained lead, feces
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics seized from vendors in downtown's fashion district have tested positive for bacteria, lead and traces of animal feces. Officials said Monday that the investigation began after customers complained of rashes and other skin irritations from using the knockoff mascaras, lipsticks and eye shadows.>>
SUV that plunged into California river found, 2 bodies in it
LEGGETT, Calif. (AP) - Authorities searching for a family whose SUV plunged into a rain-swollen Northern California river have found the vehicle and the body of a man and a girl inside it. The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said Monday that searchers located the car Sunday and recovered the bodies of 41-year-old Sandeep Thottapilly and 9-year-old Saachi Thottapilly.>>
Medical Lake School District brings in counselors, support following tragic crash
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - It’s a difficult day for the community of Medical Lake as students return to class after losing one of their classmates in a tragic car crash. On Saturday, Journey Tueller was on her way to a competition with three other members of the track team when the collison happened. Tueller died on scene. Three others were sent to the hospital. On the Medical Lake Track and Field Facebook page, a post read, remember her as “outgoing, friendly, and k...>>
Flooding closes Highway 20 north of Cusick
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. - Fast-moving waters have now closed a major road in Pend Oreille County for the time being. Flooding has forced the Washington Department of Transportation to close Highway 20 just north of Cusick. Crews say they are also monitoring the side of the road where there is some erosion occurring.>>
Two killed in morning crash 20 miles west of Ritzville on I-90
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Two people have been killed in a single car crash on I-90 Monday. The crash happened Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 200 which is about 20 miles west of Ritzville. Washington State Patrol say 56-year-old Jose A. Pineiro was driving a Silver 1997 Honda Accord with his passenger, 47-year-old Barbara R. Pineiro.>>
Microsoft turns to former rival to improve internet security
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Microsoft is turning to a former rival to improve the security of computing devices. Microsoft President Brad Smith said Monday at the RSA security conference in San Francisco that the company will use software based on the Linux operating system, not its own Windows operating system, for new security features to protect internet-connected toys and other consumer devices.>>
