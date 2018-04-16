Lakes Middle School uses old gym floor for shop class

A piece of history torn apart at the seams.

When you walk into Lakes Magnet Middle School’s gym, you’d think you were walking into the gym from the movie “Hoosiers.”

The old brick walls and the gym floor have been through every basketball game, wrestling match, and graduation since the school opened its doors in 1954.

“It's beautiful old growth, red fir, I believe it's old growth, here's a piece that was planned,” Butch Leegi said.

Leegi is the woodshop teacher at Lakes.

His classes will now repurpose the wood from the old gym floor and bleachers to be used on various projects in class.

“This will be their first experience with power tools,” Leegi said.

With many schools doing away with this type of trade, Lakes is the only middle school in the district with a shop class.

A unique opportunity, both for Leegi and his students.

“It's our future workforce,” Leegi said, “and so in this class they are getting those skills especially the skill to start and finish a project, read a tape measure, think things through, limiting their mistakes and getting a lot of pride in their work."

The district says the project to remove and replace the floor will take about six weeks.

This is just one phase of the 2017 school bond expansion project that was passed to help fund schools in the district.

The school district says the cost to remove and replace the floor is $137,000.