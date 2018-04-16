Spokane City Council approves study for bike share program

Washington ranked as the #1 "bikable" state for the 8th year in a row!

The Spokane City Council unanimously approved a study for a bike share program Monday.

The study, which will cost just shy of $50,000, will allow for a national group to assist Spokane in figuring out if and how a bike share program would work in the city.

The name listed on the council meeting agenda is Toole Design Group, which has assisted in bike share studies in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and several other large cities.