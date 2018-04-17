Controversy over Jacksonville business's military flag display g - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Controversy over Jacksonville business's military flag display goes viral

Posted: Updated:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

A business in Jacksonville, Florida, is going viral across the country after an employee posted a Facebook Live video saying a city employee walked into the business, Jaguar Power Sports, and issued a citation for flying military flags on the roof of the shop.

The video has been shared more than 100,000 times since it was posted Monday. Several of our viewers here in Spokane shared it with us. In the video the employee says the city inspector also insulted a customer in the store who turned out to be a military veteran.

The inspector was identified as Melinda Power. About noon on Monday, WJXT reports Power went into the store to issue a citation that the flags were in violation of city code. According to employees, the warning caused a customer to become upset. The customer can be seen in the store's surveillance video speaking with the inspector.

"She says, 'What did you do for this country?' He says, 'I took three bullets to the leg. I almost lost my life for this country. I'm retired. I'm a veteran.' She gets in his face this close and says, 'You did nothing for this country,'" store employee Katie Klasse told WJXT.

Eventually, word of what happened reached Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. He sent out a pair of tweets Monday siding with Jaguar Power Sports.

The business is able to continue flying its flags without being cited or fined. But military veterans are outraged and are calling for Power to lose her job over what happened.

Mayor Curry's chief of staff, Brian Hughes also issued a statement saying they're looking into the incident.

“We are disturbed by some of the claims made about a City employee and are reviewing the facts. We are also reviewing the current ordinances regarding flags and signs to ensure accurate information was shared. The business was issued a warning, and was not fined. Warnings are issued to provide property owners information about a possible violation, and corrective action. I have contacted the dealership and provided the owner with the mayor’s contact information for them to discuss directly. Mayor Curry and his administration respect and appreciate those in uniform who have served and continue to serve our community, and our country.”

