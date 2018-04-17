Community, businesses come together after fatal Medical Lake crash

On Monday, the Medical Lake community came together for the Medical Lake high school students involved in a deadly crash over the weekend.

Students and families lit candles at Redemption Church at a vigil.

17-year-old Journey Tueller died in the crash on Saturday. Three of her classmates got hurt. The girls were driving to meet their team bus to go to a track meet when the Washington State Patrol says they drove through a stop sign near Airway Heights and got t-boned by a truck.

While the community has been left shattered, they are not letting this tear them apart.

Businesses from other cities are even coming together, making t-shirts that say ‘Medical Lake Cardinal Courage.’ They want to be able to give back to the community.

“We don't have to know anybody to be able to help. It's one of those things where it pulls at your heartstrings," said Trevor Veillette, Owner of Allegiance Outfitters in Spokane Valley.

He says a couple of people reached out to him and asked him if his company could make t-shirts for the community. “We couldn't say no. When you have resources like this, and you are able to do what we do and give back to the community, it's like one of those things you can't not help," he said.

The shirts are yellow and have red lettering. It’s a simple idea but one that has a big impact. Each shirt will be sold for $15. "100 percent of the profit is being donated (to the families affected)," said Veillette.

Back in Medical Lake, outside of Tommy G’s, a coffee shop, stands a sign that says ‘Medical Lake Strong.’ “I think everybody was in shock. It's such an amazing outpouring of support from everyone," said Julie Dibble, who is helping fundraise with businesses for the crash victims and their families.

Dibble knows the families going through this painful time and is selling bracelets. “I just can't wrap my head around what all the families are going through. As a community, this is the least we can do," said Dibble.

It will take time to heal but one that won't be done alone, with a community rallying together.

Click here to look at the shirts: https://www.theallegianceoutfitters.com/medical-lake-strong

Click here to look at the bracelets: https://www.etsy.com/listing/607891437/cardinal-courage

Medical Lake High School is hosting a track meet on Wednesday where people like Veillette and Dibble will be selling shirts and other merchandise to support the girls' families.

The school is also holding a vigil afterward, around 6:30 p.m. which everyone is welcomed to attend.