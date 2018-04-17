Classrooms clean at Montana YMCA where worker is accused of meth - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Classrooms clean at Montana YMCA where worker is accused of meth use

MISSOULA, Mont. -

The classrooms at a Montana YMCA learning center where a former employee is accused of having smoked methamphetamine on the job have been tested for drug residue.
  
The Missoulian reported Monday that the full laboratory tests deemed the classrooms to be clean of drug residue, but YMCA executive director Heather Foster said other areas at the facility did test positive.
  
The YMCA estimates the full cleanup will take at least a month.
  
The employee was charged with felonies for drug possession, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief after police were called last week to the Missoula YMCA Learning Center.
  
Charging documents say police found what was termed a "drug den" in a hollowed-out cabinet in the laundry room of the facility.
  
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

