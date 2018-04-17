WATCH: Adorable dog cheers on runners at Boston Marathon

WATCH: Adorable dog cheers on runners at Boston MarathonPosted: Updated:
Recent E. coli outbreak spreads to Idaho
Idaho Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli infections that are linked to a national outbreak affecting at least 11 states, including in Idaho, where eight people became infected. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says eight Idaho residents became infected after they say they ate romaine lettuce in the 10 days prior.>>
Trial on hold for Ohio cheerleader suspected of burying her newborn baby
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A former high school cheerleader's trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family's house in an Ohio village is on hold as intense attention and speculation swirl around the case. Attorneys for Brooke Skylar Richardson want a ruling to bar prosecutors from presenting testimony from an obstetrics-gynecology practice's medical staff, citing physician-patient privilege that she won't give up.>>
Two killed in morning crash 20 miles west of Ritzville on I-90
RITZVILLE, Wash. - Two people have been killed in a single car crash on I-90 Monday. The crash happened Monday morning around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 200 which is about 20 miles west of Ritzville. Washington State Patrol say 56-year-old Jose A. Pineiro was driving a Silver 1997 Honda Accord with his passenger, 47-year-old Barbara R. Pineiro.>>
WATCH: Grand Rapids weatherman has had enough of cold weather complaints
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Take it from us: A weather person's gig is tough. Especially during cold weather months when the weather people take the brunt of frustration for winter weather and cold temperatures. But one meteorologist in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has had enough.>>
Spokane mother finds out thieves got through three padlocks to steal property
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather warms up, people are keeping an eye out for property crime. A recent victim in the West Central neighborhood says she’s shaken up and frustrated. Sara Schibel left her home Saturday afternoon for about an hour and she says within that hour, someone or multiple people got through three different padlocks to get into her backyard and shed. “They took my air compressor, my drills, my saws, some hand tools, and my bikes,” she says. I...>>
7 inmates dead, 17 injured in South Carolina prison fighting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina prisons director says a riot that led to the deaths of seven inmates was a fight over money, territory and contraband. Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said cellphones helped stir up trouble Sunday night at the Lee Correctional Institute in Bishopville. He says the fights started in one unit and appeared to be contained before suddenly starting in two more units.>>
Community, businesses come together after fatal Medical Lake crash
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - On Monday, the Medical Lake community came together for the Medical Lake high school students involved in a deadly crash over the weekend. Students and families lit candles at Redemption Church at a vigil.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 16th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 16th.>>
WATCH: Adorable dog cheers on runners at Boston Marathon
BOSTON - Thousands of runners braved nasty weather for the 122nd Boston Marathon Monday morning. Japanese runner Yuki Kawauchi won the marathon on the men's side, while Desiree Linden claimed victory for the women, becoming the first American to win the race since 1985. But on the web Monday there was another name people were talking about: Spencer.>>
Classrooms clean at Montana YMCA where worker is accused of meth use
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The classrooms at a Montana YMCA learning center where a former employee is accused of having smoked methamphetamine on the job have been tested for drug residue. The Missoulian reported Monday that the full laboratory tests deemed the classrooms to be clean of drug residue, but YMCA executive director Heather Foster said other areas at the facility did test positive.>>
Republic Police offer reward for info on dog found shot 8 times
REPUBLIC, Wash. - Police in Republic, Washington, are offering a $500 cash reward if you can help them arrest the person who killed a family's dog. Officers say the dog, Duke, was found dead outside a shooting range, just south of Republic. He had been shot several times. It happened last Sunday, April 8th, and Duke had only gone missing that weekend.>>
Controversy over Jacksonville business's military flag display goes viral
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A business in Jacksonville, Florida, is going viral across the country after an employee posted a Facebook Live video saying a city employee walked into the business, Jaguar Power Sports, and issued a citation for flying military flags on the roof of the shop. The video has been shared more than 100,000 times since it was posted Monday.>>
Spokane City Council approves study for bike share program
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council unanimously approved a study for a bike share program Monday. The study, which will cost just shy of $50,000, will allow for a national group to assist Spokane in figuring out if and how a bike share program would work in the city. The name listed on the council meeting agenda is Toole Design Group, which has assisted in bike share studies in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle and several other large cities.>>
How emergency responders are stopping people from crying wolf
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's the first thing most people think to do in an emergency: Just dial 9-1-1 and within seconds you're connected with a call-receiver who's ready to send you help. But in Spokane County, more calls come in from the West Central neighborhood than anywhere else, and emergency responders say they're not always needed. The problem can tie-up emergency responders and create a headache for hospitals. “It's not only backing the 9-1-1 system,>>
Lakes Middle School uses old gym floor for shop class
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A piece of history torn apart at the seams. When you walk into Lakes Magnet Middle School’s gym, you’d think you were walking into the gym from the movie “Hoosiers.” The old brick walls and the gym floor have been through every basketball game, wrestling match, and graduation since the school opened its doors in 1954.>>
Prosecutors weigh charging officials in school 'fight club'
MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) - Prosecutors are deciding whether school officials should be charged for failing to report a substitute teacher accused of running a "fight club" at a Connecticut high school. Police say cellphone videos show 23-year-old Ryan Fish encouraging students as they slap each other in a classroom at Montville High School.>>
