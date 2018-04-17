WATCH: Adorable dog cheers on runners at Boston Marathon - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Adorable dog cheers on runners at Boston Marathon

BOSTON -

Thousands of runners braved nasty weather for the  122nd Boston Marathon Monday morning. Japanese runner Yuki Kawauchi won the marathon on the men's side, while Desiree Linden claimed victory for the women, becoming the first American to win the race since 1985.

But on the web Monday there was another name people were talking about: Spencer. Spencer is a therapy dog who motivated runners Monday from a wooden box along the race route.

Rich Powers posted the video on Facebook. Spencer is seen wearing a jacket to keep warm, and holding a Boston Strong flag in his mouth. 

The short video has been shared 26,000 times and viewed about a million times, making Spencer a viral sensation, in addition to a very good boy.

    •   