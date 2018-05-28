Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 28th

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Motorists traveling around Maine this holiday weekend will see residents’ creativity on display.

Message boards warn motorists that, “A Cold Suppah Is Bettah Thana Hot Ticket.” Another one says, “Spend Money on Lobstahs — Not Speeding Tickets.” Yet another says, “Put Down UR Cell — Or You May End Up In One.”

They’re part of contest run by the Maine Department of Transportation.

People were asked to come up with clever messages, and six winners were selected out of nearly 2,000 entries. They’ll be displayed for the next few weeks.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 595-square-foot (55-square meter) Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.

The Orange County Register reports the price of the tiny abode in tony Laguna Beach dropped to $998,900 this month after being listed for as much as $1.15 million last year.

The Lombardy Lane lodging was built in 1941 and is about five blocks from the Pacific Ocean.

Listing agent Gary Boisen of Surterre Properties tells the newspaper it has been in the same family for nearly 50 years.

He says most buyers would probably modernize it to a degree, but even if the city allowed it to be torn down it probably couldn't be rebuilt with the current footprint due to many code changes.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (AP) — Officials on Long Island are offering a reward for information leading to the person or people responsible for dumping 27 rabbits by a Suffolk County train station.

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it was notified on Sunday that a number of domestic rabbits were in the vicinity of the Ronkonkoma train station.

The SPCA and other animal welfare groups captured the bunnies, which don't have the skills to live in the wild on their own.

There is a $3,500 reward being offered.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

He's a lousy crook — and an even worse jailhouse lawyer.

A bumbling Long Island liquor-store thief who got caught stuffing bottles of hooch in his pants, only to be shot by the store's owner as he tried to get away, wants $2.7 million for his injuries.

But Shawn Harris can't even get the name of the store or the shooter right.

In the handwritten lawsuit he filed himself, Harris describes in detail how he and a pal ripped off the store on Newbridge Road in North Bellmore, LI, in August 2016, starting in the "Hennesey (sic) and Patron section."

Harris "removed 4 bottles of liquor and I put 2 bottles in my pants and walked to pay for the other 2 bottles and the store owner asked for I.D. and I told him I need to go to the car and get my I.D. and I went outside and Dropped the 2 Bottles," he wrote.

Harris, who was with two pals, was trying for another two bottles when the store owner — who he names as "Lan Dong Dong" of Grapes & Grains, in Baldwin, LI — followed the three men outside.

"We was followed outside and the store owner pulled out a handgun and stated give me the bottles back," Harris writes in the Brooklyn federal-court lawsuit he filed from his cellphone in the Nassau County Correctional Center.

The owner struggled with the men, trying to grab the keys from their car's ignition before opening fire.

"During this the store owner shoots my friend and he confronted me outside the car and shot me also and I ran off," Harris writes. "I was shot by Lan Dong Dong in my right shoulder and I did not receive medical treatment because I was scared of Getting Arrested . . . so I did my own medical treatment."

But the theft actually occurred at a store called Newbridge Wine & Liquors, in North Bellmore — not Grapes & Grains, and Lan Dong Dong isn't the owner who shot Harris, according to reports.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Florida man said he was horrified when he learned a cockroach had burrowed itself in his ear and laid an egg.

Blake Collins, 25, of Tallahassee, told the Tallahassee Democrat the apartment he lived in with his husband was infested with cockroaches.

"They're crawling on our bed sheets, they're crawling on our mattress," Collins said.

Collins said he has seen the critters crawl out of light bulb sockets and even show up in his dog's food bowl. He recalled one time when he stayed up one night to pick the creatures off his husband as he slept while recovering from surgery.

However, Collins said the situation worsened last week after a roach crawled into his ear. He said he felt the insect crawl into his ear early in the morning.

"A roach was burrowing inside of my head," he recalled "I could hear his legs inside me. It felt like someone was shoving a Q-tip all the way inside my head and there was nothing I could do to stop it."

Collins said he went to the hospital immediately where the doctor poured lidocaine into his ear which killed the pesky critter. The doctor found the roach had also laid an egg in his ear as well.

"I heard it die in my head," Collins said. "When he poured the lidocaine in, I could feel him go super, super fast, kicking and try to dig its way out, and a faint little squeal and then two minutes later, it just stopped and he died."

Collins said he has been dealing with pest control issues in his apartment since he and his husband moved in. He said he has been trying to get the situation resolved after submitting pest control requests to the complex's office but nothing was done.

"The fact that she let the roach problem go on was neglect and I have suffered a personal injury," he said of the complex's manager.

"Bugs crawling and dying in your ear — that's something that happens to corpses, not human beings," he continued.

However, Collins was happy to announce he and his husband were moving into a new apartment after breaking their lease.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORONO, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine says it's releasing a new type of gourmet potato.

The new spud is called the "Pinto Gold" and the university's potato breeding program leader describes it as a high-yielding, yellow-fleshed specialty variety. Gregory Porter, who leads the breeding program, says the potato will be especially well suited to roasting.

Porter says the new variety is adapted to cool, northern growing areas. Northern Maine is home to the state's potato country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the state was in the Top 10 potato producing states in the country in 2016.

Seed samples were first sent to organic growers for small-scale production in 2012. The Pinto Gold is the fourth potato variety released by University of Maine since 2014.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 25 (UPI) -- A group of Vietnamese fishermen said they were surprised when their nets snared a massive oarfish measuring more than 12 feet long.

Xuan Quy and Thanh Hoa said they were out fishing with a friend Tuesday off the coast of Thanh Hoa Province when they pulled in their nets and discovered they had ensnared an oarfish measuring about 12 feet, 9 inches long.

The fishermen said it was the first time they have caught an oarfish.

They said it is rare to encounter oarfish because they generally live in deeper waters than their fishing nets can reach.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- It seems someone in the White House decided to skip laundry day after dirty socks were discovered in the briefing room.

Not to be confused with Socks Clinton, the beloved cat of former president Bill Clinton.

About a week ago, the dingy footwear was found by White House correspondent, Saagar Enjeti, zipped up in a bag, soggy and wet.

To his surprise, a few days later, they were still there just slightly shifted.

On Thursday Enjeti posted a tweet saying the socks had "become crusty and moved approximately two inches in the last two days."

He says he originally noticed them on a rainy day, which is most likely the reason they're soaked.

However, there's till no answers as to who, or what, owns the mysterious bag of toe slippers.

But obviously whoever they belong to isn't in hurry to find them.

Hope no one on the White House staff gets cold feet.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Are you one that plays the "five-finger discount" of office pens from your company?

A large number of academic researches "fessed-up" to the deed.

Papermate, the pen company, took a recent anonymous survey, and found that the pen was mightier than the company contract.

100-percent of workers admitted to having heisted a pen from their workplace.

Pens top the list over other taken items such as pencils, markers, paper clips, rubber bands and staplers.

The employer-employee "social contract" is cited as one reason for the pen walkoffs - many companies asking for lots of flexibility in work rules, and employers often bending or breaking their part of the contract, so the employee feels ok to do the same.

The survey shows 1 in 5 stole on purpose, 50 percent stole the pen because it wrote well, 36 percent took it because they liked the way it looked, and 34 percent liked the pen's color.

"Petty theft" grabs are said to account for roughly 35-percent of a company's inventory shrinkage annually, at an average of 1.4 percent of its total revenues.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Sky News) Two species of marsupials whose males die after marathon sex sessions have been put on Australia's endangered list.

Scientists from Queensland University of Technology say biologists are racing against the clock to save the species from extinction.

The black-tailed dusky antechinus and the silver-headed antechinus - discovered in 2013 - are known for their suicidal mating habits.

Sex sessions lasting up to 14 hours are contributing to the challenges the species face, alongside climate change, habitat loss and feral pests.

"They are very frantic and try and get from one mate to another and the mating itself can last hours, so it's very tiring," said Andrew Baker, mammalogist at the university.

Males go from "absolutely prime health... to falling to pieces before your very eyes" within the annual frenzied fortnight of mating at the end of the winter, he said.

The exhausting marathon sessions see the animals attempt to hang on to so many female mates and fight off so many rivals that they end up producing lethal levels of testosterone.

The excess stops a stress hormone from switching off, destroying their organs and eventually killing them.

"They're honestly like the walking dead towards the end," said Dr Baker.

"I've seen them stumbling around during the day - they are nocturnal mostly - still looking for mates, bleeding from various parts of their body and their hair has fallen out."

Dr Baker discovered both of the endangered species and believes the population was 10 times bigger just a few decades ago.

There are now only three areas in Queensland where the marsupials live, with population sizes estimated to be fewer than 250 for males and females.

Females have a lifespan of about two years, with about half only ever breeding once, giving birth to between six and 14 offspring. The males die before their first birthday.



