Coeur d'Alene missing man ceremony honors those MIA, POWs

As we give thanks to those who gave their lives for this country, many families across the United States and right here in the Inland Northwest have sons and daughters who were either missing in action or prisoners of war.



The Missing Man ceremony to commemorate those brave souls took place Monday morning in Coeur d'Alene.



An empty table and silverware displayed symbolizes those who are still missing.



Members of the VFW Post 889 stood guard waiting for their brothers and sisters.



Ray Garland, a 95-year old Pearl Harbor survivor and a recipient of the Purple Heart twice, laid the ceremonial wreath in the waters of Lake Coeur d'Alene.