Spokane veteran teaches his kids the importance of Memorial Day

Hundreds of people, including former and active duty military members came to the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake Monday to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Being in the military has taught me how to just thank God for my freedom," Army veteran Larry Dye told KHQ.

Larry brought his family on Memorial Day to Medical Lake to teach his children what Memorial Day is about.

“A lot of young youth really need to take time out in their busy schedule to look into the history of this country," Dye said.

At the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, there are close to 5,000 men and women who gave their lives for their country. On Monday, their final resting places were decorated with the American flag, flowers, and other mementos that family members placed at their tombstones.

Larry and his two sons also placed flowers at some of the grave sites. Larry took a knee to say a prayer for the families of the fallen, even taking time to read the names and the dates of the final resting spots.

While Larry is no longer active duty, he says he would proudly go back and fight for the freedoms of the country he and his family love. "For me, I would gladly give up my life. I would go back into the service today if needed if I am called to fight for this country, "added Larry.