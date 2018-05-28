Bettman: Seattle would get Vegas’ favorable expansion terms - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Bettman: Seattle would get Vegas’ favorable expansion terms

Posted: Updated:

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shares the sports world’s amazement at the Vegas Golden Knights’ ability to reach the Stanley Cup Final in their first year of existence.

But if the league adds another team in Seattle in the near future, Bettman expects it to have every opportunity to accomplish the same feat under the same favorable expansion terms given to Vegas.

The commissioner also acknowledged that the Emerald City could secure that expansion team within the year.

The Golden Knights are hosting the Washington Capitals after winning the Western Conference in an inaugural season that “quite simply astonished the sporting world,” Bettman said in his usual state-of-the-league remarks before the Final opened on Monday night.

Sour grapes were understandable among the fans of other NHL teams after Vegas’ incredible ascent to the top of a league with 12 other teams that have never won the Stanley Cup and seven more that haven’t won it in the last 20 years.

The Golden Knights cleverly built this winner with an undeniably generous expansion draft that allowed them to select the likes of franchise goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and many other proven NHL players. Yet Bettman said he has received “no pushback whatsoever” about the favorable expansion draft from the league’s other 30 owners

“I think people (around hockey) are excited,” Bettman said. “I think it’s gotten their attention.”

Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly both confirmed the NHL plans to keep the same rules on the next expansion draft. If it happens within the next two years, as increasingly expected, Vegas won’t have to lose any of its players, Daly added.

The vote on adding a Seattle franchise won’t happen in June when the board of governors meets during the league’s annual awards show in Las Vegas, Bettman said. But the board will get an update on Seattle’s plans, and a formal vote could happen later this year, perhaps at meetings in September or December.

“There is a lot of due diligence that has to be done, a lot of interaction with the prospective ownership group,” Bettman said of the group headed by billionaire investment banker David Bonderman. “We think we’re on target, and depending on how everything goes, it wouldn’t surprise me that there is a possibility that in the fall, early winter at the latest, that this could be addressed by the board. But we’re not there yet, and there is still work to be done.”

Seattle hopes to be ready to become the NHL’s 32nd franchise in 2020, pending a $600 million renovation of Key Arena. But after the energizing effect of the Golden Knights on this hockey season, the league’s appetite for expansion — and the likely $650 million fee that will be split among the league’s other owners — has been whetted.

The NHL also has talked about adding a franchise in Houston, the largest metropolitan area in the U.S. or Canada without a team. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has showed interest in joining the league, but a bid likely is years away.

“I don’t think at this point in time there’s interest in filing for an expansion franchise,” Daly said. “I think they’re relatively new NBA owners. They’re getting their feet under them in terms of operating that franchise, knowing that that means. At some point in time, we’ll have a discussion with them about whether there’s an NHL team to pursue.”

___

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mower runs over body in field in Benton County

    Mower runs over body in field in Benton County

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:10:35 GMT

    KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - Officials are investigating after a mower tractor ran over a body in a field in Benton County, Washington.   The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 9 a.m. Monday from a man who was mowing rye-grass off Richmond Road. He said he believed he ran over a body in the field.   Deputies responded and found the remains of a human body just off the gravel roadway.

    >>

    KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - Officials are investigating after a mower tractor ran over a body in a field in Benton County, Washington.   The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 9 a.m. Monday from a man who was mowing rye-grass off Richmond Road. He said he believed he ran over a body in the field.   Deputies responded and found the remains of a human body just off the gravel roadway.

    >>

  • Televangelist asks followers for $54M jet saying God told him, "believe in me for a Falcon 7X"

    Televangelist asks followers for $54M jet saying God told him, "believe in me for a Falcon 7X"

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:49:02 GMT

    DESTREHAN, La. (AP) - A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.   The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X."

    >>

    DESTREHAN, La. (AP) - A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.   The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X."

    >>

  • Security increased at Lewis and Clark after social media threat

    Security increased at Lewis and Clark after social media threat

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:36:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Security has been increased at Lewis and Clark High School following a social media threat, according to the school.  A voicemail went out to parents on Tuesday that administrators were made aware of a threat on social media and as a result, security will be increased at the school for the rest of the week.  The nature of the threat was not specified. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Security has been increased at Lewis and Clark High School following a social media threat, according to the school.  A voicemail went out to parents on Tuesday that administrators were made aware of a threat on social media and as a result, security will be increased at the school for the rest of the week.  The nature of the threat was not specified. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane man catches runaway gas pump in action

    Spokane man catches runaway gas pump in action

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:36:01 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. Thomas Brown was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he decided to stop for gas at a Safeway gas station on North Market Street in Hillyard. Brown has been Paying close attention to gas prices because they are skyrocketing. Brown noticed something wasn't right "I had the nozzle in my hand, and I noticed that the price kept going up, and so did the gallons and I was like that's not right," Brown said. Brown then took out his cellphone and started to...

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. Thomas Brown was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he decided to stop for gas at a Safeway gas station on North Market Street in Hillyard. Brown has been Paying close attention to gas prices because they are skyrocketing. Brown noticed something wasn't right "I had the nozzle in my hand, and I noticed that the price kept going up, and so did the gallons and I was like that's not right," Brown said. Brown then took out his cellphone and started to...

    >>

  • Colbert man says his cat was shot with a BB gun

    Colbert man says his cat was shot with a BB gun

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:35:15 GMT

    COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert man says his cat is going to be okay after it was shot with a BB gun. The alleged incident happened on Wednesday just north of the Wandermere Golf Course. The man says his cat returned home with a bloody wound on his head. He says the BB grazed the top of the cat’s head. The man is upset not only because his cat was shot, but also because he lives in a No Shooting Area. He has not reported the alleged incident to law enforcement or SCRAPS 

    >>

    COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert man says his cat is going to be okay after it was shot with a BB gun. The alleged incident happened on Wednesday just north of the Wandermere Golf Course. The man says his cat returned home with a bloody wound on his head. He says the BB grazed the top of the cat’s head. The man is upset not only because his cat was shot, but also because he lives in a No Shooting Area. He has not reported the alleged incident to law enforcement or SCRAPS 

    >>

  • Spokane SWAT negotiators end standoff on Hartson

    Spokane SWAT negotiators end standoff on Hartson

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:30:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were called to the 2500 block of E. Hartson on Tuesday evening to investigate a report of a man violating a domestic violence order. When police responded the man was inside a home and did not comply with police demands to surrender.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were called to the 2500 block of E. Hartson on Tuesday evening to investigate a report of a man violating a domestic violence order. When police responded the man was inside a home and did not comply with police demands to surrender.

    >>
    •   