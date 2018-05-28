US team in NKorea raises expectations of a Trump-Kim summit - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

US team in NKorea raises expectations of a Trump-Kim summit

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

U.S. officials worked with North Korea over the weekend on plans for the on-off-on meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as Trump signaled increasing optimism for the sit-down.

Trump tweeted Sunday that a U.S. team was in North Korea to work on the possible summit. Another delegation was in Singapore to discuss logistics. On Monday, the White House said Trump had spoken with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the North Korea efforts, adding that the two planned to get together to coordinate strategy for the “expected meeting” with Kim.

Trump withdrew from the planned June 12 summit in Singapore last Thursday, but quickly announced it could still happen. The president’s Sunday tweet offered praise for the longtime U.S. adversary, another signal that his concerns about the North’s stance toward the summit had been allayed.

“I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!,” Trump tweeted.

The White House did not say when Trump would meet with Abe. Both leaders are expected to attend the Group of Seven summit in Quebec, Canada, on June 8-9.

Both the State Department and South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the American and North Korean officials have been engaged in talks at the Korean village of Panmunjom, which straddles the border inside the Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ. The border can be crossed simply by stepping across a painted line, but moving beyond several footsteps into the North at Panmunjom would be rare for U.S. officials.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in gave details about his surprise meeting Saturday with Kim in Panmunjom, saying Kim had committed to sitting down with Trump and to a “complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tapped veteran American diplomat Sung Kim, the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines, to handle pre-summit negotiations. On a separate but complementary track was the CIA team Pompeo set up last year when he headed the spy agency. And on a third track was a White House logistical group sent to Singapore on Sunday to prepare in case the summit takes place. It was led by Joe Hagin, White House deputy chief of staff for operations.

The Korean leaders’ second summit in a month saw bear hugs and broad smiles. But their quickly arranged meeting appeared to highlight a sense of urgency on both sides of the world’s most heavily armed border.The talks, which Moon said Kim requested, capped a whirlwind 24 hours of diplomatic back and forth. They allowed Moon to push for a U.S.-North Korean summit, which he sees as the best way to ease the animosity that had some fearing a war last year.

Kim may see a meeting with Trump as necessary to easing pressure from crushing sanctions and to winning security assurances in a region surrounded by enemies.

Moon told reporters that Kim said he’s willing to cooperate to end confrontation and work toward peace for the sake of the successful summit with Trump.

Moon said he told Kim that Trump has a “firm resolve” to end hostile relations with North Korea and initiate economic cooperation if Kim implements “complete denuclearization.”

“What Kim is unclear about is that he has concerns about whether his country can surely trust the United States over its promise to end hostile relations (with North Korea) and provide a security guarantee if they do denuclearization,” Moon said.

“During the South Korea-U.S. summit, President Trump said the U.S. is willing to clearly put an end to hostile relations (between the U.S. and North Korea) and help (the North) achieve economic prosperity if North Korea conducts denuclearization,” he said.

Kim, in a dispatch issued by the North’s state-run news service earlier Sunday, “expressed his fixed will” on a North Korea-U.S. summit.

During Saturday’s inter-Korean summit, the Korean leaders agreed to “positively cooperate with each other as ever to improve (North Korea)-U.S. relations and establish (a) mechanism for permanent and durable peace.”

They agreed to have their top officials meet again June 1. Moon said military generals and Red Cross officials from the Koreas will also meet separately to discuss how to ease military tensions and resume reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mower runs over body in field in Benton County

    Mower runs over body in field in Benton County

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-05-29 13:10:35 GMT

    KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - Officials are investigating after a mower tractor ran over a body in a field in Benton County, Washington.   The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 9 a.m. Monday from a man who was mowing rye-grass off Richmond Road. He said he believed he ran over a body in the field.   Deputies responded and found the remains of a human body just off the gravel roadway.

    >>

    KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - Officials are investigating after a mower tractor ran over a body in a field in Benton County, Washington.   The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 9 a.m. Monday from a man who was mowing rye-grass off Richmond Road. He said he believed he ran over a body in the field.   Deputies responded and found the remains of a human body just off the gravel roadway.

    >>

  • Televangelist asks followers for $54M jet saying God told him, "believe in me for a Falcon 7X"

    Televangelist asks followers for $54M jet saying God told him, "believe in me for a Falcon 7X"

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:49 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:49:02 GMT

    DESTREHAN, La. (AP) - A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.   The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X."

    >>

    DESTREHAN, La. (AP) - A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.   The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X."

    >>

  • Security increased at Lewis and Clark after social media threat

    Security increased at Lewis and Clark after social media threat

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:36 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:36:22 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Security has been increased at Lewis and Clark High School following a social media threat, according to the school.  A voicemail went out to parents on Tuesday that administrators were made aware of a threat on social media and as a result, security will be increased at the school for the rest of the week.  The nature of the threat was not specified. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Security has been increased at Lewis and Clark High School following a social media threat, according to the school.  A voicemail went out to parents on Tuesday that administrators were made aware of a threat on social media and as a result, security will be increased at the school for the rest of the week.  The nature of the threat was not specified. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane SWAT negotiators end standoff on Hartson

    Spokane SWAT negotiators end standoff on Hartson

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:30:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were called to the 2500 block of E. Hartson on Tuesday evening to investigate a report of a man violating a domestic violence order. When police responded the man was inside a home and did not comply with police demands to surrender.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were called to the 2500 block of E. Hartson on Tuesday evening to investigate a report of a man violating a domestic violence order. When police responded the man was inside a home and did not comply with police demands to surrender.

    >>

  • VIDEO: Man steals giant potted plant from Noodle Express

    VIDEO: Man steals giant potted plant from Noodle Express

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:24:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some property crimes begs the question: What won't people steal? This is an example of one of those crimes. Surveillance video shows a man park his car in front of Noodle Express on N Division, get out, and steal a giant potted plant. The general manager of the restaurant has not reported it to police but hopes someone recognizes the man. While it might seem strange, plant thefts are more common than you might think. "It's unfortunate

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Some property crimes begs the question: What won't people steal? This is an example of one of those crimes. Surveillance video shows a man park his car in front of Noodle Express on N Division, get out, and steal a giant potted plant. The general manager of the restaurant has not reported it to police but hopes someone recognizes the man. While it might seem strange, plant thefts are more common than you might think. "It's unfortunate

    >>

  • Once a Rosie, Spokane woman celebrates Memorial Day in unique way

    Once a Rosie, Spokane woman celebrates Memorial Day in unique way

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-05-30 01:14:08 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A unique celebration for a Spokane woman who was one of many women across the nation to work on aircraft and other machinery  during World War II. Friends of 99-year old Vesta Brown surprised her at the Sullivan Campus of Care in Spokane Valley Tuesday. Her friends all played along, sporting the red bandana that was iconic for working women in the 1940s.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A unique celebration for a Spokane woman who was one of many women across the nation to work on aircraft and other machinery  during World War II. Friends of 99-year old Vesta Brown surprised her at the Sullivan Campus of Care in Spokane Valley Tuesday. Her friends all played along, sporting the red bandana that was iconic for working women in the 1940s.

    >>
    •   