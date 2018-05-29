Vietnam veteran thanks students for cards with classroom surpri - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Vietnam veteran thanks students for cards with classroom surprise

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A few weeks ago, veterans returning to Spokane from an Honor Flight trip were given a hero's welcome. It was a welcome some veterans, like Bill Carlton, never got.

"When I got home from Vietnam, I was living in California. I got off the LA airport and had 12 big loogies hanging off me from walking through the terminal," Carlton said. "To come home and get a thank you from people like that meant the world to me."

In the crowd was a first grader named Emma, handing out thank you cards she and her classmates made.

"It was amazing to see all these guys coming back. It was so cool. I met every single one," Emma said.

Including Bill. He said getting a card made him feel proud. Which is why he came to McDonald Elementary to surprise Emma and her classmates with flowers and flags.

The card he got from Emma's classmate Natalie moved him so much, he had to say thank you in person.

The reason is simple.

"Because it needs to be done. That's the only reason. It needs to be done," Bill said.

It's the same reason Emma and her class wanted to give veterans those thank you cards.

"Because they have done a lot of things for us and we should do some things for them."

It needed to be done.

  • Mower runs over body in field in Benton County

  • Televangelist asks followers for $54M jet saying God told him, "believe in me for a Falcon 7X"

  • Security increased at Lewis and Clark after social media threat

  • Spokane man catches runaway gas pump in action

  • Colbert man says his cat was shot with a BB gun

  • Spokane SWAT negotiators end standoff on Hartson

