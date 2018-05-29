Utah man freed from Venezuelan jail returns home

An American man held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is back home in Utah.



Josh Holt arrived at the Salt Lake City airport Monday night to cheering and tears from about 100 family and friends carrying signs in his favorite color, green. His grandmother draped an American flag around his shoulders as he exchanged long hugs with one person after another.



Holt spoke briefly to share his thanks to everyone from senators to close friends. He said he and his wife Thamara Caleno hadn't slept much and were exhausted.



The couple was freed this weekend.



Holt was arrested in June 2016 on suspicion of weapons charges that he and his family say were bogus. His wife was arrested in the same sweep.

