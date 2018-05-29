Utah man freed from Venezuelan jail returns home

Utah man freed from Venezuelan jail returns homePosted: Updated:
Mower runs over body in field in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - Officials are investigating after a mower tractor ran over a body in a field in Benton County, Washington. The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 9 a.m. Monday from a man who was mowing rye-grass off Richmond Road. He said he believed he ran over a body in the field. Deputies responded and found the remains of a human body just off the gravel roadway.>>
Televangelist asks followers for $54M jet saying God told him, "believe in me for a Falcon 7X"
DESTREHAN, La. (AP) - A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet. The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X.">>
Security increased at Lewis and Clark after social media threat
SPOKANE, Wash. - Security has been increased at Lewis and Clark High School following a social media threat, according to the school. A voicemail went out to parents on Tuesday that administrators were made aware of a threat on social media and as a result, security will be increased at the school for the rest of the week. The nature of the threat was not specified.>>
Sheriff: Baby found dead in diaper box, mother in custody
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina sheriff says an 11-month-old girl whose disappearance prompted a brief Amber Alert has been found dead in a diaper box and the mother is in custody. Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the child's mother, who had reported a kidnapping, was being held.>>
Police arrest Wisconsin woman for Spokane stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a woman has been arrested following a stabbing Monday afternoon. Officers say around 2:45 p.m., an argument broke out between several people near the intersection of S. Howard St. and W. Sprague Ave. One of the people involved, later identified as 23-year-old Nikita E. McDowell of Wisconsin, stabbed another woman with a knife.>>
Fire department diver seeking missing boater dies in river
CHICAGO (AP) - A fire department diver looking for a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed. The Chicago Fire Department says its "prayers go out to the family of Firefighter Juan Bucio." It says on Twitter he "tragically passed away answering a call of a person in the water.">>
Spokane man catches runaway gas pump in action
Spokane, Wash. Thomas Brown was on his way to work Tuesday morning when he decided to stop for gas at a Safeway gas station on North Market Street in Hillyard. Brown has been Paying close attention to gas prices because they are skyrocketing. Brown noticed something wasn't right "I had the nozzle in my hand, and I noticed that the price kept going up, and so did the gallons and I was like that's not right," Brown said. Brown then took out his cellphone and started to...>>
Colbert man says his cat was shot with a BB gun
COLBERT, Wash. - A Colbert man says his cat is going to be okay after it was shot with a BB gun. The alleged incident happened on Wednesday just north of the Wandermere Golf Course. The man says his cat returned home with a bloody wound on his head. He says the BB grazed the top of the cat’s head. The man is upset not only because his cat was shot, but also because he lives in a No Shooting Area. He has not reported the alleged incident to law enforcement or SCRAPS>>
Spokane SWAT negotiators end standoff on Hartson
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police were called to the 2500 block of E. Hartson on Tuesday evening to investigate a report of a man violating a domestic violence order. When police responded the man was inside a home and did not comply with police demands to surrender.>>
VIDEO: Man steals giant potted plant from Noodle Express
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some property crimes begs the question: What won't people steal? This is an example of one of those crimes. Surveillance video shows a man park his car in front of Noodle Express on N Division, get out, and steal a giant potted plant. The general manager of the restaurant has not reported it to police but hopes someone recognizes the man. While it might seem strange, plant thefts are more common than you might think. "It's unfortunate>>
Once a Rosie, Spokane woman celebrates Memorial Day in unique way
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A unique celebration for a Spokane woman who was one of many women across the nation to work on aircraft and other machinery during World War II. Friends of 99-year old Vesta Brown surprised her at the Sullivan Campus of Care in Spokane Valley Tuesday. Her friends all played along, sporting the red bandana that was iconic for working women in the 1940s.>>
'Playground for All' now open at Coeur d'Alene elementary school
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Recess was a time where we could go outside, let off some pent-up energy, enjoy the sun and play. But for kids in wheelchairs and those with other disabilities, playtime can be a challenge sometimes. "They don't get to experience half of the things we get to experience or will experience, like rock climbing or something like that," Daisy Birmingham said.>>
Alberto remnants leave flooding, downed trees in wake
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The soggy remnants of Alberto moved toward the nation’s interior Tuesday, leaving scattered flooding and downed trees in the wake of the year’s first named tropical storm. More than 25,000 power outages were reported in Alabama, many caused by trees rooted in soggy soil falling across utility lines.>>
LA police: More than 50 claims of sex abuse by USC doctor
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say more than 50 women have contacted them about possible sexual abuse by a University of Southern California gynecologist. Deputy Chief Justin Eisenberg said Tuesday that allegations against Dr. George Tyndall date from 1990 to 2016. Police are asking any women who feel they were treated inappropriately to call detectives.>>
Sheriff: Baby found dead in diaper box, mother in custody
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina sheriff says an 11-month-old girl whose disappearance prompted a brief Amber Alert has been found dead in a diaper box and the mother is in custody. Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the child's mother, who had reported a kidnapping, was being held.>>
Woman who went over waterfall rescued after grabbing rock
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who went over a small waterfall in northwestern Washington was able to grab a rock in the middle of the raging creek and was later rescued. The Bellingham Herald reports the 25-year-old woman slipped while taking photos near Racehorse Falls Saturday evening.>>
