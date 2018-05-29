Police arrest Wisconsin woman for Spokane stabbing

Spokane Police say a woman has been arrested following a stabbing Monday afternoon.

Officers say around 2:45 p.m., an argument broke out between several people near the intersection of S. Howard St. and W. Sprague Ave. One of the people involved, later identified as 23-year-old Nikita E. McDowell of Wisconsin, stabbed another woman with a knife. The victim's friends and other witnesses rushed to help and were able to wrestle the knife away from McDowell. Then she took off on foot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She was later released.

A few hours later at around 5:30 p.m., STA Transit Police Officers, who were notified of McDowell's description by police, recognized her while she was at the STA Plaza. STA officers notified police and McDowell was taken into custody without incident.

She was booked into the Spokane County Regional Jail Facility for second degree assault. Further charges may be forthcoming.

She's scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday.