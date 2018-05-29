Fire department diver seeking missing boater dies in river

A fire department diver looking for a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.



The Chicago Fire Department says its "prayers go out to the family of Firefighter Juan Bucio." It says on Twitter he "tragically passed away answering a call of a person in the water."



Police say the man fell off the boat Monday night. Bucio was killed and two other divers were injured while searching for him.



Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago says the 46-year-old Bucio was in the water with a dive partner when the partner lost contact with him. He says Bucio later was pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at a hospital.



The man who fell off the boat hasn't been found.



The other two divers are hospitalized in stable condition.

