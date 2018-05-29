The Latest: ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's racist tweet - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's racist tweet

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the cancellation of "Roseanne" (all times local):
 
ABC has canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
 
ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment "is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show."
 
The "Roseanne" revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.
 
Barr's tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
 
She later apologized "for making a bad joke."

NEW YORK (AP) - Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."
 
Barr on Tuesday tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry "for making a bad joke" about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.
 
Barr's now-deleted tweet read: "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a babyvj." It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was "in bad taste."
 
ABC, which produces Barr's show, "Roseanne," didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

    •   