2 dead, 5 injured after central Idaho UTV crash

Authorities in central Idaho say two people have died and five others are injured after a utility terrain vehicle crashed north of Salmon.



The UTV - which is similar to an all-terrain vehicle, and often called a side-by-side - was carrying seven people when it crashed late Sunday morning. The Idaho State Journal reports the Lemhi County Sheriff's office has not yet released the names of those involved in the accident.



The crash remains under investigation, and officials have not released any details on how it occurred.



Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com

