16-year-old student stabs another student in Fife

A 16-year-old student is in custody after stabbing another 16-year-old student at a Junior High School in Fife on Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened just before noon at Columbia Junior High School. Police told KIRO-TV that the teens were arguing shortly before it turned physical. The teen who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Fife Police said on Facebook the school was in lockdown during the investigation.