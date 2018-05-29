Food Truck Fridays returning to downtown Spokane

Calling all foodies: The Downtown Spokane Partnership announced Tuesday that Food Truck Fridays will be back this summer. Mark your calendars because it's coming back June 1.

Food Truck Fridays will run through September. Starting Friday, Wall Street will shut down from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekly to host four to six members of the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association.

Participating trucks include Mac Daddy's, One Night Stand BBQ, King of Tacos, Brain Freeze Creamery and others.

For a weekly schedule of trucks, click here: http://greaterspokanefoodtrucks.com/events/