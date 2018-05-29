Car parked the wrong way on Spokane street leads to arrests, drugs and a gun

What started as a minor parking violation Friday night led to arrests, drugs and a gun according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 p.m., Deputy Stan Kravtsov saw a car parked on the wrong side of Atlantic near Houston. Deputy Kravtsov spoke to the two men in the car. The driver was identified as 32-year-old Ryan L. Olson. A check of Olson's name revealed he was driving on a suspended license.

Meanwhile, the passenger initially gave the deputy a fake name and date of birth, but later admitted that he lied because he had a warrant for his arrest. He was identified as 29-year-old Anthony D. Barton, who had a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Olson was arrested for driving with a suspended license, and Barton was arrested for the felony warrant. During an impound inventory search of the car, Deputy Kravtsov found a backpack, boxes, garbage and drug paraphernalia. Glancing under the driver's seat he also found a black semiautomatic pistol.

Olson said he didn't know where the gun came from, and denied consent to search and retrieve the weapon. Noting the pistol and what appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the car, the deputy was granted a search warrant.

During the search, an unloaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol was recovered from under the front seat. Deputy Kravtsov also located methamphetamine, scales and a glass pipe packed in a pouch located in the center console. In addition, a small amount of heroin was located in a cigarette box Barton had in his possession prior to his arrest. A check of the firearm’s serial number showed it had not been reported as stolen.

Olson again denied any knowledge of the pistol located under the driver’s seat. A criminal history check showed Olson has multiple felony convictions and was precluded from possessing a firearm.

Olson and Barton were transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

The substances were later field tested and showed a presumptive positive result for Methamphetamine and Heroin.

Olson was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Driving while Suspended.

Barton was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Making False Statements and the felony warrant.