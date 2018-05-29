Officer suspended for comment about school massacre survivor - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Officer suspended for comment about school massacre survivor

Posted: Updated:
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. -

A Florida police department has suspended an officer for writing on Facebook that a student activist who survived a shooting massacre should be run over by a car.
  
Coconut Creek Police Chief Albert Arenal announced Tuesday that he has suspended Brian Valenti for five days without pay for posting a comment about Marjory Stoneman Douglas High senior David Hogg. The student had organized Friday a "die in" at the Publix supermarket chain over its support of a pro-NRA gubernatorial candidate.
  
Valenti posted he hoped "some old lady loses control of her car in that lot" under a photo of Hogg.
  
Valenti deleted the post. Union representative Rod Skirvin told the South Florida SunSentinel the 45-year-old veteran officer was sorry for his actions.
  
Seventeen people died in the Feb. 14 shooting.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

