'Playground for All' now open at Coeur d'Alene elementary school

Recess was a time where we could go outside, let off some pent-up energy, enjoy the sun and play. But for kids in wheelchairs and those with other disabilities, playtime can be a challenge sometimes.

"They don't get to experience half of the things we get to experience or will experience, like rock climbing or something like that," Daisy Birmingham said.

Two years ago, Birmingham was a 5th grader at Fernan STEM Academy. She and her classmates, who are wise beyond their years, saw the need to help kids who are in the life skills class at Fernan. The students in the class have disabilities, whether they are in wheelchairs, blind, or have a learning disability.

Now, the idea to create a "Playground For All" is a reality. The new playground includes a special swing set for kids in wheelchairs, buddy benches, marimbas, a wheelchair ramp to get onto the equipment, the list goes on and on. All of the equipment and time put in to make the playground was donated by volunteers, local businesses and construction companies.

It's something Kelsey Green, a current 5th grader whose brother took part in the initial project two years ago, says will be a great experience to play alongside her classmates.

"They are a lot of fun to play with, some of them are fun to talk to, they are funny because they are just great kids and they are definitely be friends with as the years go on," Green said.