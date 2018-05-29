Once a Rosie, Spokane woman celebrates Memorial Day in unique way

A unique celebration for a Spokane woman who was one of many women across the nation to work on aircraft and other machinery during World War II.

Friends of 99-year old Vesta Brown surprised her at the Sullivan Campus of Care in Spokane Valley Tuesday. Her friends all played along, sporting the red bandana that was iconic for working women in the 1940s.

Vesta was once a Rosie the Riveter. She says she worked on aircraft at Fairchild Air Force Base and that's where she met her husband after working on a B-17.

"I was crawling out and here was military man and 'help me out' so he says 'will this be ready to fly tomorrow morning and I said nope, it needs some more work," Brown said.

Vesta's secret to living to 99? She says it's just to live a healthy and happy life.

She'll turn 100 in November.