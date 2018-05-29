VIDEO: Man steals giant potted plant from Noodle Express

Some property crimes begs the question: What won't people steal?

This is an example of one of those crimes.

Surveillance video shows a man park his car in front of Noodle Express on N Division, get out, and steal a giant potted plant.

The general manager of the restaurant has not reported it to police but hopes someone recognizes the man.

While it might seem strange, plant thefts are more common than you might think.

"It's unfortunate that people take things off of people's porches or off of the storefronts," said owner of Vicki's Garden Center, Vicki Lima. "Of course it's an attractive item. It's beautiful, it makes you smile, it looks good and so it is an enticing item but it is a shame because these items are at a great expense to somebody."

To keep unwanted people out of your garden, Lima says there are several things you can do to ensure your plants stay safe.

1. Weigh it down: Lima says you can put boulders, rocks, or sand at the bottom of your pot to make it too heavy to pick up.

2. Grease it up: Lima says to put something greasy and non-scented around the rim or lip of your pot. Crisco works great. This will make it hard for anyone to pick up your pot without slipping.

3. Anchor it down: Lima says most pots and planters have holes in the bottom of them. She says to put a rod through the hole and attach a washer or something else larger than the hole so it can't be pulled from the ground. Lima says to make sure you don't cover the hole so the water can still drain.