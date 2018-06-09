Little girl shot while shielding young relatives in car seats receives medal for heroic act

A 10-year-old girl from Nevada who was shot while shielding her baby brother and cousin from gunfire was honored this week for her bravery.

Aaliyah Ingraham was with her mother, one-year-old brother and one-year-old baby cousin in a Walmart parking lot on May 8 when gunfire broke out between two men. Ingraham threw her body over the two car seats where her brother and cousin were sitting, and was hit in the back by one of the bullets.

“My first reaction was to get out, her’s was to jump on her baby brother,” Aaliyah’s mother Samantha Tygret told KVVU TV. “She jumped on his car seat when I told her to get on the ground. If she hadn’t done that a bullet would have hit him in the midsection.”

Officials gave Ingraham a medal and declared June 5 "Aaliyah Ingraham Day."

“She literally took a bullet for her brother. I can never repay her for what she did,” Tygret told KVVU TV.

#rightnow - commissioners are honoring 10 year old aaliyah inghram. she was a in store parking lot and shielded her infant brother and cousin when two men started shooting at each other. aaliyah was wounded. watch alliyah being recognized at https://t.co/6eaZfR1kKU #vegas pic.twitter.com/bqE99F8AHx — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 5, 2018

It's Alliyah Ingraham day across Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty! She's a humble and quiet 10 year old hero who threw herself in front of her infant brother and cousin when two men starting shooting at one another in a parking lot. Aaliyah was wounded and will soon undergo surgery. pic.twitter.com/794GbDik0O — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 5, 2018