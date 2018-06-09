Baby raccoons rescued from Mason County crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Baby raccoons rescued from Mason County crash

Posted: Updated:
Mason County Sheriff's Office, Twitter Mason County Sheriff's Office, Twitter
MASON COUNTY, Wash. -

Why was a Washington woman driving with two baby raccoons in her truck? We may never know. But what we do know is that the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. 

The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash Friday morning along Kamilche Point Road near Shelton. According to deputies, the driver suffered minor injuries. 

While law enforcement didn't say why the woman had raccoons in her truck, we know they are safe. The raccoons were turned over to county wildlife officers, and are being cared for at the Kitsap County Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. 

