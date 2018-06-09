Tyson recalls 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken for plastic contamination

Tyson Foods is warning restaurant owners to check their freezers. The company is recalling over 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken after it says pieces of plastic were discovered in the chicken’s breading ingredients.

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the frozen food was sold in three-pound plastic bags and labeled “Uncooked, Breaded, Original Chicken Tenderloins” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

Officials said the chicken might be contaminated with “blue and clear soft plastic.”

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

According to the USDA, the product was shipped to food service establishments nationwide and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is concerned that the product may be served to customers if the product is not thrown out.