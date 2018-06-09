Employee at cannabis producer injured in explosion

Employee at cannabis producer injured in explosionPosted: Updated:
3 hurt in separate wildlife attacks in Yellowstone Park
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Three people have been hurt by wildlife at Yellowstone National Park in four days. The Daily Chronicle in Bozeman, Montana, reports two women were attacked by elk on June 3 and June 5 in the Mammoth community in the northwestern part of the park. On June 6, a bison gored a woman in the Lower Geyser Basin, 43 miles (68 kilometers) south of Mammoth. All were taken to hospitals. Details of their injuries weren't known.>>
Kids from border fight at in Washington state foster care
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's governor says six children were brought to a Seattle foster care facility after federal immigration authorities separated them from their families at the border. At a press conference outside of the federal prison near the Seattle airport on Saturday, Gov. Jay Inslee denounced the arrests of more than 1,600 people at the U.S.-Mexico border who were then sent to prisons in other parts of the country, leading>>
South Dakota sheriff loses re-election, fires winning deputy
TYNDALL, S.D. - A South Dakota sheriff waited a whole minute after polls closed to fire a deputy who undid his re-election bid this week. Bon Homme County Sheriff Lenny Gramkow fired deputy sheriff Mark Maggs after Maggs defeated him by a vote of 878-331 in Tuesday's Republican primary election. Maggs posted his time-stamped termination notice signed by Gramkow on Facebook after polls closed.>>
Violent protests again draw attention to Portland, Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Viral videos of bloody fistfights and skirmishes between right-wing activists and self-described anti-fascists have drawn national attention to Portland, Oregon. It's a city of storied political activism that has struggled to keep the peace at dueling rallies representing a microcosm of the nation's political division. Tensions erupted most recently when members of the so-called "antifa" movement showed up at a march organized by a right-wing...>>
Pink snow is appearing in Pacific Northwest mountains
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A strange phenomenon is appearing in the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. KING-TV reports that big, pink ponds are dotting the higher elevations -- a result of something called "watermelon snow." Dr. Robin Kodner, a professor at Western Washington University, says it stems from an algae that turns snow pink at seemingly random times and places. She says they have a lot of basic questions about the algae.>>
Spokane ranked 3rd as most dangerous city for property crime
Spokane, Wash. It started with a Facebook post from Total Security Inc. A masked man broke into a Spokane couple's home after the husband left for work. The man confronted the homeowner in the bathroom. “She confronted the person who was wearing a mask and told him to leave, and by her belief, in God, she feels like she was protected from a pretty bad event, and that person turned and walked out of the house," said Owner of Total Security Inc. Mike Crouse told...>>
