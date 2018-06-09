Employee at cannabis producer injured in explosion

(AP) - An explosion at Smokey Point Productions, a cannabis producer in Arlington, Washington, sent one person to the hospital.



The Everett Daily Herald reports that an employee was taken to Cascade Valley Hospital Thursday afternoon with minor injuries.



Kristin Banfield, spokeswoman for the Arlington Police Department, says the incident was reported around 1 p.m.



There was no fire.



An investigation is under way.



