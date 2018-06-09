Slash fire causes explosion, sparks larger fire near East Valley High School

Homeowners near East Valley High School had an early wake-up call Saturday morning, when they heard a loud noise around 9:45 a.m. Homes in the area started to shake.

"To move a house and shake everything from a percussion from an explosion like that is pretty large," neighbor James Beamish told KHQ. "it sounded a lot more aggressive and louder than thunder and lightening so that made us go look around the house."

James checked outside to see if a tree had fallen onto his house or a neighbor's. When he walked out on to his back deck, he looked around and saw a large plume of smoke. Shortly after, James saw the fire.

Spokane Valley Firefighters arrived on scene and worked to put out the flames. According to officals, a man was burning a large slash pile of wood and other debris when the explosion occurred, sparking an even larger fire.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Spokane Valley Fire Department are currently investigating.