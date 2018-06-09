Fire department warns of using garden hoses during hot weather

Las Vegas Fire Rescue wants to warn homeowners of the dangers of using a garden hose during hot weather.

“Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees,” Las Vegas Fire Rescue tweeted, “which can cause burns, especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals.”

The department posted a picture of a baby with burns from scalding water out of a garden hose, cautioning homeowners to take a few minutes to let the water run cold before spraying anyone with it.