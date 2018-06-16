UPDATE: Motorcycle passenger killed in Rathdrum crash identified

UPDATE:

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a crash over the weekend in Rathdrum as 23-year-old Alexa Mrgich of Hayden.

The operator of the motorcycle, 26-year-old Tre Cameron of Coeur d'Alene was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

The driver of the pickup truck, who a witness says crashed into the motorcycle, was identified as 40-year-old Varsel Jarnagin of Rathdrum.

The crash is still under investigation and it is unclear if any charges will be filed.

Previous Coverage:

Members of the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to a fatal crash in Rathdrum late Saturday morning.

A citizen reported that a truck struck a motorcycle carrying two people in the intersection at W. Lancaster Rd. and N. Huetter Rd. Deputies and ambulance crews arrived on scene and transported the passenger to Kootenai Health for treatment, where she was pronounced deceased upon arrival. The driver of the motorcycle was treated for minor injuries and released.

The crash is currently under investigation. Further details will be released as they become available.