Victim in domestic violence situation turned house fire speaks out

It's been a tough 24 hours for the Winant Family.



Kelli Winant says she called police after a situation escalated with she and her boyfriend Saturday after he had been drinking.

"After he beat me pretty good yesterday, he burned our house down,” Kelli Winant

Firefighters were at the home in a matter of minutes. Flames quickly made their way up the walls, but firefighters were able to put it out. Despite their efforts, though, Kelli says her family lost everything.

Her boyfriend, Fabian Harper, was arrested Saturday. He's currently charged with domestic violence assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. He's not currently charged with arson- the fire is still under investigation.

Friends of Winant, as well as many kind strangers, have stepped up to help out in any way that they can.

"It's definitely humbling," Winant says. "You don't ever think you're going to be in this situation."

Kelly has a message for those who might be in a similar situation.

"I think that loving somebody is not enough, you can love somebody and you have to realize that it is unhealthy and you need to get out and that's what I didn't do, both of us should have recognized it and should have done that a long time ago,” Winant said.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation and needs help, there are resources available: https://ywcaspokane.org/programs/help-with-domestic-violence/

The family has set up an online fundraiser. You can find out more here, https://www.gofundme.com/kelli-winant-and-family