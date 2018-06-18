WSU's Mike Leach tweets, then later deletes, fake Barack Obama conspiracy video

UPDATE: Phil Weiler, a spokesman for Washington State University, has issued a statement in response to a tweet WSU football coach Mike Leach sent out and later deleted.

"Mike Leach is able to post items on social media and express his personal opinions in his role as a private citizen," Weiler said, "That said, Coach Leach’s views do not necessarily reflect the views of Washington State University students, faculty and staff."

Previous coverage:

Washington State Football head coach Mike Leach spent his Sunday arguing with people on Twitter about the validity of a clearly doctored video featuring former President Obama speaking in Belgium in 2014.

The tweet, which has since been deleted , asks followers to listen to the obviously edited video and then give their thoughts.

People did not hold back. Many called out WSU's Head Coach and Washington's high paid state worker , telling him the video was edited to lead the viewer in one direction.

Leach doubled down.

"Prove it," he replied to one person when told it was fake.

This is so clearly edited. So irresponsible and, frankly, idiotic. — Bob Heaning (@BobHeaning) June 18, 2018

Leach took the tweet down, but the edited video he sent out can be seen here.

The real speech can be viewed here.

This video is a hoax. This was given and selectively clipped from a speech to the EU in Brussels. Be better than this. — Shaquem Griffin Hype Account (@DarthKripple) June 18, 2018

Monday morning, Leach said he agreed the speech was edited and posted the entire speech.